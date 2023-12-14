NEC To Conduct Rerun In Bassa District #2

In the midst of a ten-count petition for tempering with elections material (Ballot Boxes), electoral fraud and electoral irregularities before the National Elections Commission (NEC) Grand Bassa Office by incumbent lawmaker Mary M. Karwor, the NEC has granted recount and re-run in some parts of Electoral District #2, Grand Bassa County.

According to the NEC Grand Bassa County Hearing Officer Attorney Vincent B. Smith, for transparency and equity, the NEC ordered for a Re-Count in Precincts #s. 09074 & 09075 (Palapolu Palava Hut and Daniel Town Palava Hut) respectively and ordered a Re-run at 09068 (01), (02) & (03) which contained Kpelleh Town Palava Hut and denied all other request made by the Complainant Mary Karwor.

It can be recalled that on the 28th day of October 2023, after the most contested Legislative and Presidential Elections in Liberia which was conducted on October 10, Representative Karworfiled a complaint against declared winner of the district seat Clarence T. Banks that there were so many unscrupulous proceeding that led to the victory of Mr. Banks.

She alleged that at Precinct No. 9004, Pooling Place 01 and 02, there were missing votes as 243 votes were in the box but only 238 votes were accounted for with no discrepancy reported for pooling place one, while pooling place 2 reported 578 ballots were reported in that 180 ballots were unused while the total of 370 ballots were taken from the ballot box in which it should have amounted to 550 but instead, it was equally reported that there were 28 invalid votes thus making it the total of 578 ballots when the invalid should be part of the total ballots taken from the box.

The Complainant further complained about other Precincts with similar complaint, the Petitioner further complained about Precinct No. 9058 with pooling place 01 that reported 311 votes in the ballot box but the combined valid and invalid votes accumulated to 312 votes giving extra one vote in excess.

Other Precincts with similar complaint are as follows, Precinct No. 9103 at Pooling Place 01; Precinct No. 9150 at Pooling Place 01.

That at all of these Pooling places, the complainant alleged and says that the number of ballot papers exceeded the total amount of 550 as mandated by the National Elections Commission.

In addition to the Petitioner’s complaint, the complainant alleged that on Wednesday October 11, 2023, the Campaign Manager of Clarence Banks in person of Amos Johnson and his Deputy Campaign Manager was seen transporting NEC Temporary Staff in the campaign vehicle belonging to Mr. Clarence Banks.

The Petitioner believes that is a violation of the Election Laws of the Republic of Liberia and therefore they should be denied as winner of the Election.

With several pleads for reconsideration by the petitioner, the NEC Grand Bassa County Hearing Officer Attorney Vincent B. Smith only considered re-count and re-run in the places mentioned above.

Meanwhile; the Defendant lawyer announced an open appeal to the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commissioner for review and subsequent reversal.