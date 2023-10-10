NEC Speaks Against Electoral Violence

By: R. Joyclyn wea

MONROVIA-The National Elections Commission (NEC) has condemned all electoral violence that has occurred during the campaign period.

Two major electoral violence occurred on August 5 and October 8 respectively

At a press conference on Monday, madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah warned politicians to advise their supporters to avoid any form of violence.

The Commission called on all Liberians to condemn all forms of violence and work towards fostering peaceful co-existence during this electoral period and beyond.

Additionally, The National Elections Commission (NEC) said “Preparatory activities are on course for the conduct of the Presidential and Legislative Elections tomorrow, 10 October 2023. Electoral materials have been deployed to all 19 magisterial areas in the 15 counties of Liberia.”

Madam Browne Lansanah mentioned that temporary electoral staff have been trained and assigned to their respective polling places.

“Polling staff have started the deployment of electoral materials to the 5,890 polling places within the 2,080 precincts in preparation for the beginning of the polls at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 October 2023,” she said.

“The right to vote is one of the most cherished rights we enjoy as Liberians, the Commission is therefore urging all of the Two Million Four Hundred Seventy-one Thousand Six Hundred Seventeen (2,471,617) registered voters across the country to turn out at their various polling places to peacefully cast their ballots for their respective candidates on Tuesday, 10 October 2023,” she added.

Concerning security arrangements for the elections, the Commission said it continues to work with the joint security in finalizing security arrangements.

“Let me use this medium to thank the Ministry of Justice and the security apparatus for providing security to the Commission since the beginning of the electoral process and during the deployment of electoral materials to the field,” she said.