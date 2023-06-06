NEC REMOVES OVER 27,000 REGISTRANTS FROM FRR

MONROVIA-The National Elections Commission (NEC) has removed 27,192 registrants from the Provisional Voter Registration Role for double registration.

These registrants were flagged from the total of 2,498,904 registrants as duplicates across the 15 counties.

Providing an update on the process, the commission further disclosed that 524 registrants were flagged as suspected underage while people with disabilities make up 12,399 registrants across the 15 counties of Liberia.

According to the NEC, all ineligible registrants will be removed and warranted and their names will be referred to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

On the ongoing investigation of the 529 suspected underage registrants, the commission says it remains mindful in addressing the matter since registrants in this category may be minors and therefore have a heightened degree of privacy under the law.

Similarly; the NEC informed Liberians and all stakeholders that the exhibition of the provisional registration roll will commence on June 12, 2023, and will end on June 17, 2023.

During this period according to the electoral body, all 2080 registration centers will become exhibition centers and will be opened simultaneously across the country.

The NEC encourages registrants to visit the centers where they registered. The exhibition is to give registrants the opportunity to reaffirm their registration details and request corrections where necessary and object to the inclusion of persons on the final registration roll (FRR).

To ensure that only eligible voters remain on the voters’ roll, NEC noted that it is important that the public bring forward all concerns during the exhibition period.