NEC Re-Echoes Free, Fair, Transparent Elections

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

A one-day forum aimed at Fostering Confidence in the Electoral Process to upholding the Farmington River Declaration has ended in Monrovia.

The forum brought together several presidential candidates who zest to see Liberia being free from any form of violence in these elections.

Speaking during the forum, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Devidetta Browne-Lassanah said the role of the United Nations is to nurture a peaceful sustainable environment in Liberia is highly linked to the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in the country.

Madam Davietta Brown Lassanah noted that the UN in Liberia continues to provide materials and funding support to electoral activities implemented by the National Elections Commission.

“Having conducted with biometric voter’s registration, an exhibition of the preliminary roles, candidate nominations, preliminary candidates’ role to indicate that the October 10 polls will straightly be void of cheating,” Madam Browne Lassanah added.

She, however, emphasizes the Commission’s commitment to upholding peace and void of violence in these elections through free, fair, and transparent conduct of elections.

The one-day forum with presidential candidates comes when violence erupted between and among the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and Unity Party’s recent rivalry that could undermine the peaceful co-existence in the October 10 Elections.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission boss has pledged and promised to maintain the relationship they have with various political parties and independent candidates especially when the election draws closer.

The one-day stakeholders forum with presidential candidates was held at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town and organized by the National Elections Commission, ECOWAS, and the United Nations under the theme, “Fostering Confidence in the Electoral Process; Farmington River Declaration in Action.”