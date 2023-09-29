NEC Invites Political Parties Today

The National Elections Commission (NEC), in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced that the Commission will conduct a one-day demonstration of its Results Management System for the 2023 General Elections for electoral stakeholders.

In this regard, the Commission cordially invites the presence of the chairpersons, secretary generals, and a technician of each of the registered political parties, coalitions, and alliances as well as independent presidential candidates, to witness this one-day demonstration of the NEC Results Management System for the 2023 General Elections. The NEC is also inviting civil society organizations, local and international observer missions, representatives of the religious community and the media to this demonstration.

This event is slated for September 29, 2023 at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission beginning at (time), and is funded by ECOWAS. The NEC anticipates the full participation of all invited institutions to this all-important event.