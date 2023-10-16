NEC Former Officials Predict 1st Round Victory For JNB …As Weah Maintains Lead

Two former officials of the National Elections Commission (NEC) have predicted a first-round victory for opposition leader, Joseph N. Boakai in the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Mr. James Fromayan, former Chairman of the NEC and Johathan Weedor, a former Commissioner of the Liberian electoral body said they arrived at the prediction of Boakai’s first round victory following the completion and analysing their own vote counts/data across all counties.

According to former Commissioner Weedor, with the present results per counties, Boakai stands a better chance to win a first round victory as he’s in a commendable lead in the most-populated counties of Liberia as compared to President George M. Weah.

The two former officials of NEC added that most of the votes from the vote-rich counties are yet to be announced by NEC where the former Vice President commands more votes.

Mr. Weedor named Lofa, Nimba, Cape Mount, Gbapolu, Bomi and Margibi Counties as counties former Vice President Boakai has taken early lead where votes from most of the precincts are yet to be announced.

“These are counties where Ambassador Boakai has huge number of votes, if votes from these counties are counted then, Boakai will win the first round of the election,” former Commissioner Weedor pointed out.

According to the two officials of NEC, presently, Mr. Weah and Mr. Boakai are nearly tied in Bong, Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties which have huge population as well and if votes from those counties are completed, it means that Boakai will take a lion share and stands a chance to win a first round victory.

~In the Western County of Bapolu, UP is leading the votes, in Bomi and Cape Mount, UP is also leading, in Margibi, Mr. Boakai is in the lead, so, this is cleared that the former VP stands a good chance to win the first round,” former Chairman Fromayan averred.

According to the two former official of NEC, their declaration is based on their experiences as former Chairman and former Commissioner who spent 16 years at the NEC mostly in data gathering.

The October 10, 2023 Presidential Election has become a two-horse race between incumbent President George M. Weah of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and his main challenger, Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

Political pundits say the 2023 Presidential Election is being contested by the two leading candidates on regional affiliations with Weah who hails from the southeastern County of Grand Kru sweeping the entire southeastern part of Liberia while his main challenger, Boakai who hails from Lofa County is also sweeping the northwestern parts of the country.

Central Liberia that including Bong and Margibi Counties are being highly contested for by incumbent Weah and Boakai with a do or die battle between the two candidates, while Grand Bassa County, the home of CPP’s Vice Standard-bearer, Charlyne Brumskine is being overrun by the CDC and UP, with CPP’s Alexander Cummings far behind.

NEC is expected to announce the sixth batch of results of the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections from the various counties as tallying and counting of ballots papers continue. The final results are expected from now to October 25, 2023.