NEC Calls For Rerun In Nimba

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has instructed the Secretariat of the Commission to plan a re-run of the Presidential, Senatorial, and Representative Elections in part of Nimba County.

The rerun will be conducted in two polling places in precinct Beo Lontuo located in Electoral District 4, Nimba County.

According to the NEC Chairperson, Madam Davidette Browne–Lansanah, Friday, 20th October 2023, has been set aside for the rerun elections in Nimba County.

The NEC said the rerun is due to a report from that part of Liberia following the closing of the polls on 10th October 2023 at Precinct Beo Lontuo where some individuals allegedly took away some of the ballot boxes and later destroyed the contents.

The elections in the two polling places will delay the announcement of the final results following the October Presidential and legislative Elections..

Also, NEC said at the Montserrado County Tally Center on the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, the Magistrates of Upper and Lower Montserrado ordered the arrest of five polling staff for electoral malpractice.

Similarly, she said at the Grand Cape Mount Tally Center in Robertsport, the Election Magistrate reported that three Presiding Officers were found to have been involved in electoral malpractices at precinct, Weajue Public School with code 12035.The NEC boss said investigations in these matters are ongoing and findings will be disclosed to the public as soon as they are made available.

At the same time, the national Elections Commission (NEC) has assured Liberians and all stakeholders that all ballots placed in ballot boxes during voting which were counted at polling places on the day of voting, tallied at the magisterial tally centers across the country and transmitted to the NEC Data Center and collated for the Presidential, Senatorial and Representative Elections will be announced.

“The Commission commits to the integrity of processing and announcing the votes of the Liberian people now and to the very end when the Commission shall announce the final results of winners in the Presidential and Legislative Elections in the coming days,” Madam Lansanah further assured.