NEC Begins Deployment Of Sensitive Materials

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it has begun the deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The materials being deployed include ballot papers, ballot boxes, tactile ballot guides, indelible ink, and precinct kits containing assorted stationery for Election Day operations.

The commission noted that because of the road conditions, the deployment of the materials began in the southeastern counties via sea transportation means, using commercial vessels and the process continues with other counties. There is absolutely no air transportation being used by the Commission to deploy election materials.

The materials are being carried by NEC staff with security escort from the Liberia National Police.

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (NEC) informs all political parties including Independent Candidates contesting in the 2023 General Elections and electorates about their commitment to ensuring that Liberia is free from all forms of election violence in compliance with the 2023 Farmington River Declaration in these remaining days leading to the October 10, 2023 elections.

“The Commission is deeply concerned about reports that some Liberians were involved in electoral violence in Foya City, Lofa County which allegedly led to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.”

A statement on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from the Commission condemned this act which is a clear violation of the Farmington River Declaration (FRD).

According to NEC, this violent act between aggrieved Liberians in Foya City affected the work of one of its election monitors who was taken to safety by onlookers.

The NEC statement urged all well-meaning Liberians including political parties and their sympathizers to publicly condemn these acts of violence and work to ensure calm is restored to Liberians in Foya now and throughout the period of these elections.