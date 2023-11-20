NEC Announces Winner Today

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to announce final results of the presidential runoff election between incumbent George M. Weah and former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai today.

The Liberia’s electoral body is also expected to announce the winner of the presidential runoff election held November 14, 2023. Though incumbent President George M. Weah has conceded defeat to Unity party Standard-bearer Joseph N. Boakai, NEC is yet to complete the announcement of results.

In a media brief, NEC Chairman Davidetta Brown-Lasanahdisclosed that the 20 polling places previously quarantined as was reported have been reviewed, cleared, processed, and approved to form part of the consolidated report has been read.

She disclosed that four polling places that were not quarantined but were part of the regular tally process in Grand Kru County were not ready at the time of reporting on 17 November 2023 due to retrieval from the field, but are now tallied 100 percent.

“On 17 November, we informed Liberians that a re-run of thePresidential Election in a polling place in Nimba would be conducted on Saturday, 18 November. Hence, the outcome of that re-run in Electoral District 9, polling place #4 at the Vamie Elementary and Junior High School in Nimba County is yet to be known. Consequently, the result from this re-run will be announced on Monday, 20 November 2023 at the 4:30 pm press briefing,” the NEC boss said.

She added that similarly, on 20 November 2023, the National Elections Commission will announce the final results and the winner of the 14 November 2023 Presidential Run-off Election at the Headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street in Sinkor.

At the same time, NEC has invited the Liberian media, stakeholders and actors to grace the final announcement of the presidential runoff results and the winner of the election.