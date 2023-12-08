NAYMOTE Vows To Hold Incoming Gov’t Feet To Fire

Liberia’s leading advocacy group, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has unveiled a report of campaign promises by the Unity Party (UP) tracked during the 2023 general election. The institution documented 93 promises made by UP, headed by President-elect Joseph Boakai, Sr., who secured victory with 50.64%, as announced by the National Elections Commission.

The promises were tracked from the winning party’s manifesto containing six pillars including its campaign rallies, media engagements, and public statements aimed at developing Liberia.

Under pillar one which seeks to stabilize the economy and enhance infrastructural development, a total of fifty-eight promises were identified and documented. They covered economic aspects (8 promises), financial management ten promises, agriculture twelve promises, natural resource management three promises, job creation six promises, commerce and industry two promises, infrastructure development five promises, transportation for promises, information communication technology (ICT) three promises and culture and tourism five promises.

Unlike pillar one, pillar two which tends to address Health, WASH, the Environment, and climate change, a total of nine promises were also tracked focusing on health containing six promises, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene one promise, and environment and climate change garnering two promises.

Pillar three seeks to develop human capacity Development. In it, seven promises were documented with a primary focus on education. Like three, seven promises were also tracked with emphasis on foreign relations documenting one promise, security on promise, rule of law one promise, accountability two promises, governance and transparency two promises, and reconciliation one promise.

Gender, Youth, Children, and Social Protection fall under pillar five and it documented eight promises with a focus on gender garnering 1 promise), social protection two promises, and youth empowerment five promises. In the fight against corruption which falls under pillar six, four promises were documented.

According to NAYMOTE through its executive director, Eddie Jarwolo, the multitude of promises tracked, notable commitments include the reform of tax administration policies, targeted fiscal incentives for agriculture and light manufacturing, implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the introduction of a program budgeting system, and the roadmap for the de-dollarization of the Liberian economy, Asset Declaration of the President and all those appointed, Audit outgoing government officials among others.

The institution believes that when fifty percent of the UP promises are implemented, it will lead to good development in the country.

The move by NAYMOTE is part of efforts to promote accountability among others in Liberia. The institution also implemented a similar program in the Weah-Taylor administration.

Meanwhile, the institution through its boss is calling on President-Elect Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. to fulfill the commitments made during the campaign. According to him, during the post-inauguration in January 2024, Naymote will commence tracking the government’s performance against these promises for the next six years.