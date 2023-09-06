Nat’l Road Fund Welcomes 27 Interns

The National Road Fund (NRF) has recently commenced its orientation program for 27 interns who completed an intensive month of recruitment exercises.

The orientation program marks an important milestone in the journey of 27 interns as they embark on their professional careers with NRF.

The program aims to provide them with the necessary tools, knowledge, and insights to succeed in their roles and contribute meaningfully to the organization’s growth and success.

Addressing the interns, Mrs. Joseta Neufville Wento, the CEO of NRF, acknowledged the interns’ exceptional efforts and dedication displayed during the recruitment process. She emphasized the significance of their role as ambassadors of the organization, highlighting how their actions and performance would reflect on NRF’s reputation.

We have carefully selected each one of you based on your exceptional skills and potential. You have demonstrated remarkable dedication throughout the recruitment process, and we believe in your abilities to contribute to the goals of this program,” said Mrs. Wento during the orientation.

Mrs. Wento further encouraged the interns to seize this opportunity and take their roles seriously, emphasizing that this internship could serve as a stepping stone to their professional development. She stressed the importance of acquiring knowledge, expanding their skill sets, and embracing new experiences.

“You are the future leaders and change-makers of this country. This internship offers you a platform to learn, grow, and make a positive impact. Embrace every opportunity to learn and excel, and make the most of this invaluable experience,” Mrs. Wento added.

Cheadol Sidibey, speaking on behalf of the interns, expressed gratitude to NRF for providing them with this opportunity. Sidibey acknowledged the significance of the internship in shaping their careers and building a strong foundation for future success.

“On behalf of all the interns, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to NRF for selecting us and giving us this incredible opportunity. We are committed to making the most of this experience and utilizing it to enhance our knowledge and capabilities,” Sidibey stated.

Sidibey further emphasized the importance of actively engaging in the internship program, seeking mentorship, and taking on challenging tasks to broaden their skill sets. He encouraged his fellow interns to embrace a proactive approach, demonstrating their commitment and dedication throughout the internship period.

The NRF orientation program will encompass a comprehensive range of activities, including workshops, training sessions, mentorship programs, and exposure to different departments within the organization. These initiatives are designed to provide interns with a holistic understanding of NRF’s operations and enable them to contribute effectively to their respective roles.

The internship program at NRF is a testament to the organization’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. By providing interns with meaningful opportunities, NRF aims to empower them to become future leaders in their respective fields. As the orientation program commences, the 27 interns are eager.