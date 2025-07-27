National Orator’s speech: LFull Transcr:ipt: Speech Delivered By Dr. Emmett L. Dunn, Liberia’s 178th Independence Day Orator

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Your Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic and First Lady Kartumu Boakai,

The Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia and Mrs. Koung,

Distinguished Heads of Government

Honorable Richard Koon, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Members of the House of Representatives

Honorable Nyonblee Karnga- Lawrence, President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate and members of the Senate

Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, Chief Justice Designate of the Supreme Court of Liberia and Associate Justices of the Honorable Supreme Court

Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dean of the Cabinet, and Members of the Cabinet,

Doyen and Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Members of the Forth Estate

Fellow Liberians at home and in the Diaspora,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Good morning and Happy Independence Day!

Acknowledgement:

With a heart full of gratitude and humility, I stand before you today to express my sincerest thanks to you, Mr. President, for the honor of serving as the National Orator for our country’s 178th Independence Day celebration.

This invitation is not only a great personal privilege but a sacred moment for my family. Like the majority of my fellow Liberians, I come to this platform not as one born into prestige or prominence, but as a son of humble beginnings. I was raised by a courageous single mother, who through sheer determination and faith, shaped the course of my life. I remember selling my mother’s bread in the Joe Bar Market on the Old Road, those early mornings, dusty feet, and long days taught me dignity, perseverance, and service. It was there, in Joe Bar market, among everyday Liberians, that I learned the values of hard work, compassion, and community, values that continue to guide my personal and professional life to this day.

For me to be called from those beginnings to now stand in this place, on this sacred day in our national journey, is a testament to the grace of God, the strength of family, and the enduring possibility of Liberia.

Thank you, Mr. President, for entrusting me with this great responsibility. I pray that my words today may honor our ancestors, inspire our people, and serve the cause of unity and national renewal.

INTRODUCTION:

Today, as we mark the 178th anniversary of our beloved Republic, we do more than just remember a date in history. We reflect upon a journey of resilience, a story of struggle and triumph, of brokenness and healing, of dreams deferred and dreams still alive. We gather under the powerful theme: One People, One Destiny: Healing the Past, Building the Future. This is not just a slogan, it is a summons. A call to unity. A challenge to confront our past with honesty, and the courage to shape our future with purpose.

Today, we stand on sacred ground. Ground paid for with the hopes, tears, and blood of generations. Ground that has absorbed both the cries of the oppressed and the songs of the free. We mark 178 years since a group of our ancestors, dreamers of a daring kind, declared to the world that on this corner of Africa’s western shore, liberty would live. That here, black people could govern themselves. That here, dignity would no longer be borrowed but owned. That here, the Lone Star will rise forever!

But if we must be honest, Liberia’s history, although a proud one, is also a painful one. Liberia was founded on high ideals: liberty, self-governance, self-determination. But from the very beginning, those ideals were challenged by human nature, by the deep divides between settlers and the indigenous people who had lived here for centuries.

For decades, many of our fellow citizens were marginalized, not because of laziness, not because of ignorance, but because power was concentrated in the hands of a few. Even as we proudly flew our flag and sang our anthem, many felt like strangers in their own land.

Then came the military coup of 1980. A moment many thought would bring change, but which opened the door to years of instability. Then came civil war. The death of over 250,000 of our brothers and sisters. The displacement of nearly a million. The loss of schools, hospitals, and institutions. Trust shattered. communities divided. children turned into soldiers. Entire villages wiped off the map.

And yet, here we are, still standing. Still believing. Still hoping and still declaring that this glorious land of liberty shall long be ours, not because we are perfect, not because we speak good beautiful English, but because we are determined and resilient. Our journey has not been an easy one. We have faced grave trials: economic collapses, civil conflicts, dictatorship, and disease. Our people have known the pain of war and the toll of poverty. We have buried too many dreams too early. But let it be said, Liberia has never surrendered. Time and time again, our nation has bent but never broken.

Our resilience is the heartbeat of this nation. It is seen in the farmer in Foya using basic tools to farm , the teacher in Ganta who teaches in a dimly lit leaking classroom, the nurse in Pleebo, the market woman in Paynesville who has to chase a moving truck and throw her lappa on it, with the hope that it doesn’t fall off in order to have goods to sell, and the young man in Buchanan selling gas out of a mayonnaise jar. Each day, ordinary Liberians fight against extraordinary odds, not to tear down this nation, but to build it up.

And so, my fellow citizens, this Independence Day is not merely a celebration, it is a summons. A call to action. A solemn reminder that history is not only something we inherit, it is something we are called to shape. It is about commitment, courage, and responsibility. It is about answering the call of destiny and taking our rightful place in building a nation that reflects the dignity, dreams, and potential of all its people.

Today, I invite each of you to join hands in the sacred task of nation building, brick by brick, heart by heart, generation by generation. Because as we say in Liberia” one hand can not pick lice.

But before we proceed, allow me to pause and offer heartfelt congratulations to you, Mr. President, on Liberia’s historic election to the United Nations Security Council. This is a profound testament to your steady leadership and your unwavering commitment to positioning Liberia as a responsible and respected voice on the global stage.

Thank you, Mr. President, for restoring Liberia’s place among the community of nations.

Permit me also to commend you on the strides made in fulfilling the promises outlined in your ARREST Agenda for National Development. From agriculture to roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, and tourism, your government has begun to lay a foundation for national transformation. While much remains to be done, progress is being made, and for that, we are grateful.

In just a few short months, your government has shown that integrity and public service are not relics of the past, but vital tools for national transformation. Let me highlight just a few areas:

* On Anti-Corruption and Governance:

The strengthening of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and just yesterday the signing of a MOU between the Financial Intelligence Agency and the LACC that serves as a conduit toward unified oversight is indeed a step in the right direction.

* On Infrastructure Development:

Driving from Monrovia to Zwedru, I have witnessed firsthand a renewed momentum in road rehabilitation, reminding us that inclusion must begin with access. In addition the performance of the Liberian Electricity Corporation within the last few months signifies that with proper leadership change is possible.

* On Education:

Increased budget allocations, teacher training programs, the distribution of learning materials to underserved communities, and new investments in early childhood education all speak to a government reclaiming education as a national priority.

* On Health and Social Services:

In the health sector, we see growing access to rural clinics, partnerships with international donors, and stronger support for healthcare workers. The emphasis on maternal health is especially commendable, and life-saving.

* On Agricultural Revitalization:

By elevating food security and empowering local farmers, your administration is reigniting a long-overdue national dialogue: Liberia must feed itself. If we grow what we eat, we will grow the economy from the ground up.

The procurement of fire trucks, the purchase of buses for our National Transportation System, these are not just promises; they are actions, and we acknowledge and celebrate them.

But let us also speak honestly: challenges remain. The road ahead is long and sometimes uncertain. Yet this is the work of our generation. And this generation must not grow weary.

Now let me speak to the Ongoing Challenges We Must Face Together.

* Corruption is still deeply embedded in our institutions, and it will take more than policy to uproot it. It will take moral courage and political will from the highest offices to the lowest. To the honorable Speaker ,the honorable President Pro Temp and Her Honor, the Chief Justice, the fight against corruption is yours as well as the President’s.

* Unemployment remains dangerously high. We cannot afford to let our people drift into despair, or worse, into the hands of those who would exploit their frustration.

* Economic inequality is widening. Too many of our people go to bed hungry while a few grow richer with each passing day. We must reimagine a Liberia where opportunity is not reserved for the connected, but available to the committed.

* Gender inequality continues to rob our nation of its full potential. Women still face systemic barriers, from unequal pay to unsafe public spaces. We must do more to protect them, empower them, and include them.

* Our education system, while improving, is still fragile. Too many children still sit on floors. Too many schools still lack trained teachers. We must not settle for improvement, we must push for transformation.

* Drug abuse is silently destroying the future of Liberia’s youth, fuelling crime, unemployment, and hopelessness. We must act before it is too late. The issue is both a health epidemic and a national security risk.

But these are not reasons to despair, they are reasons to act. Liberia cannot fulfill its promise until every citizen, from West Point to Zwedru, from Voinjama to Fortsville, has a fair chance to thrive. The work of building Liberia must involve all of us.

But before we race towards nation building, let’s talk about where we have been.

Our theme, One People One Destiny, Healing the Past, Building the Future, invites us to take stock of the pathway we have traveled.

As we reflect on the past we must acknowledge that for too long, wounds have been left untreated: the wounds of tribalism, exclusion, economic injustice, and political and gender violence. We must dare to believe that tomorrow can be better, creating the space for reconciliation, dialogue, restorative justice, and for building bridges across our divides.

The recent reburial of former President Samuel K. Doe and the Memorial Service for Former President William R. Tolbert, Jr. were bold actions that signaled the President’s commitment to begin a process that was so long overdue. Then again, on July 5th, 2025, you showed exemplary leadership when you, Mr. President, offered an apology to the Liberian people for the atrocities and injustice of years past. Mr. President, on behalf of the People of Liberia, we accept your apology.

Because reconciliation is an ongoing process, and in an effort to build on what you have started, I propose the establishment of a standing National Commission on Reconciliation. This body, nonpartisan and inclusive, would be tasked with continuing the work of national healing from county to county, village to village and town to town through historical truth-telling, civic education, and programs that promote social cohesion. The Commission would serve as a moral compass, reminding us that reconciliation is a fundamental element to nation building.

But the work of healing however, is not the task of government alone. It is the responsibility of each Liberian, to lay down hatred, to uproot prejudice, to choose the hard work of peace over the ease of bitterness. It is time for us to confront the painful chapters of our history, not with anger, but with resolve, resolve to build a Liberia where such chapters will never be written again.

Now let’s turn our attention to Nation Building

Nation building is “the process of constructing or structuring a national identity using the power and influence of the state. It involves efforts by governments or other entities to unite diverse groups within a country, foster a sense of national identity, and build institutions that support a functioning, stable, and cohesive society.”

Now let me tell you what nation building is not.

It is not a one-day event. It is not just the responsibility of government. It is not a one-man show. It is not the property of any one political party, ethnic group, gender, or generation. It is a collective enterprise, the responsibility of every Liberian, in the public and private sector, in the diaspora, in the classroom and in the home.

The future we hope for, a Liberia that is peaceful, prosperous, and just, demands the full participation of all Liberians. My people I am not asking for the impossible. Others have gone through worse than us and they have overcome. We can do the same.

In our effort to contribute to nation building, our young people must rise, not just to seek jobs, but to create them. Our leaders must rise, not just to seek power, but to serve with integrity. Our communities must rise, not with violence or division, but with unity and shared purpose.

Let us move away from the politics of blame and embrace the politics of building. Let us not only demand change but be the change that we demand. The Liberian dream must be built by Liberian hands.

Yes, we have survived wars. Yes, we have endured economic hardship and political instability. But survival is not enough. It’s time to move past the scars of war. Stop using the war as crutches or an excuse to support our lack of actions. For by doing so will rob us of giving birth to new possibilities. Our duty now is transformation.

My fellow Liberians, the future is not a gift we are given, it is a responsibility we must earn. Building that future means embracing a new national covenant.

To accomplish this task of Nation Building I herewith offer five pillars for your consideration:

Pillar one: Reimagine our National Identity

Liberia stands at a moment where we must reimagine our future, and that future must begin with a foundation that recognizes all Liberians. Let us together write a new chapter in our national narrative, one that binds us, not by the divisions of our past, but by the shared hope of our collective destiny.

Mr. President, with deep respect and a sincere love for our country, I appeal to your leadership to take a historic and unifying step, to appoint a national commission tasked with proposing a new motto for the Republic of Liberia. This request is not made lightly, nor is it new. It is a call that has echoed for decades among Liberians who yearn for a national identity that is inclusive, representative, and reflective of the values and aspirations of all our people.

The current national motto, “The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here,” speaks to the legacy of the freed settlers who arrived on our shores in the 19th century. While this history is an inseparable part of our national story, the motto fails to recognize or speak to the lived experience, identity, and heritage of the vast majority of Liberians, the indigenous populations whose ancestors were already here, who endured the consequences of exclusion, and who have contributed immeasurably to the building of our nation.

A national motto should be more than a relic of history; it should be a source of shared pride, unity, and vision. Liberia today is a diverse republic made up of many ethnic groups, religions, and backgrounds, all of whom deserve to see themselves reflected in the words that define our national purpose and spirit.

Mr. President, you are uniquely positioned to lead this long-overdue change. Your life story, your public service, and your presidency symbolize reconciliation, inclusion, and the healing of historical divides. Appointing a commission, inclusive of historians, cultural leaders, linguists, youth representatives, and civil society, to engage the public and develop a new motto would be a powerful gesture of unity and progress.

Pillar Two: We must Confront Economic Disparity

In a country as rich in natural resources as ours, why are so many Liberians still poor?

This is not just an economic issue, it is a moral one. We must focus on economic justice, because peace without prosperity is fragile.

A hungry child cannot wait for macroeconomic policy. A farmer without tools cannot wait for committee reports and a mother who cannot afford healthcare for her child does not need promises, she needs solutions.

My fellow citizens, we cannot talk about true independence without talking about economic independence.

It is time to confront a painful truth: too much of our economy is owned and controlled by foreign interests. While foreign investment is welcome, it must not be at the expense of our dignity. The soul of our economy must be Liberian. Liberians must be actively involved in owning businesses. Liberians must be positioned to create wealth, not just consume it.

To do that, we must nurture and grow a vibrant middle class, one built on entrepreneurship, skilled labor, professional excellence, and innovation. A strong middle class is the backbone of every stable society. It generates jobs, drives demand, pays taxes, and anchors our democracy.

We must support small and medium enterprises. We must make access to credit easier. We must invest in technical and vocational training. We must modernize agriculture so that farming becomes profitable again. We must embrace technology so our youth can compete on a global stage.

To my fellow Liberian businesses when government has done all this, as I know this government would, we must endeavour to prove that we are trustworthy by honouring our contracts and commitments.

I therefore offer the following for your consideration and action:

Enforce the Liberianization Policy:

Fully enforce the existing Liberianization Policy, ensuring that the sectors reserved exclusively for Liberians remain protected and accessible only to Liberian citizens, as originally intended.

The persistent violation and weak enforcement of this policy have resulted in foreign encroachment, marginalizing Liberian entrepreneurs and undermining local economic growth.

The spirit and letter of the Liberianization Policy were designed to empower Liberians to play a central role in the national economy by safeguarding key areas of commerce from foreign domination. Government should ensure that the exclusive rights of Liberians in designated sectors are respected. No foreign national or entity should be permitted to operate in these protected areas, either directly or through proxies. Enforcement mechanisms must include monitoring, licensing controls, and punitive measures for both foreigners and Liberians found violating this policy.

Mandatory Equity Participation in Foreign Investment Concessions:

I propose that all future foreign investment concessions in Liberia be required to allocate a minimum percentage of equity for Liberian investors, whether individuals, groups, or institutions. This ensures that Liberians share in the ownership, profits, and long-term benefits of our natural and economic resources. Such inclusive participation will build indigenous wealth and deepen national economic sovereignty.

Reform of Work Permit Issuance

Work permits for foreign nationals should only be granted when it is clearly demonstrated that no qualified Liberian is available to perform the job. A transparent, merit-based review process should be instituted to ensure this requirement is met, promoting fair labor practices and prioritizing Liberian employment.

These measures will yield numerous national benefits, including:

* Job creation for Liberians, reducing unemployment and dependency.

* Capacity building and skills transfer as Liberians are given more opportunities to lead and manage businesses.

* Increased local ownership, leading to greater wealth retention within the country.

* Enhanced tax revenue through increased local participation and transparent business practices.

* Strengthened national identity and economic independence, fostering pride and resilience in the Liberian people.

Liberia must no longer be a passive observer of our own economy. We must assert our rightful place at the center of national development. By enforcing the Liberalization Policy and ensuring meaningful Liberian participation in all economic activities, we pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive, and self-sustaining economy.

If we must Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia, then we must prioritize Liberians. The time for action is now.

Pillar Three: Reclaim Education as a Public Good

Education is the cornerstone of any society that seeks to move forward. No nation has ever risen above the quality of its education system. We must invest in every level of learning.

That means:

* Building safe and accessible schools.

* Paying and training teachers with dignity.

* Modernizing our curriculum to include agriculture, technology, and entrepreneurship.

* Prioritizing vocational and technical education so that every young person leaves school with employable skills.

Our educational system should be structured to not only pass exams but to building character, sharpening minds, and preparing citizens to serve with integrity.

We cannot build the future with broken chalk and unpaid teachers.

For far too long, we have watched our public schools deteriorate while private institutions become the only hope for quality learning. This must change.

Every Liberian child deserves:

* A classroom that is safe.

* A teacher who is trained.

* A curriculum that prepares them for a global world.

An educated citizenry is Liberia’s most powerful defense against poverty, division, and corruption.

Pillar Four: End Prejudice and Division

Too often, we speak of unity, but act on tribal lines.

We must stop asking “where are you from?” and start asking “what can we build together?”

We must break down the barriers of tribalism, regionalism, and religious suspicion. Let us reject the lie that one group is superior to another. In the Liberia we are building, your last name should not determine your opportunity. Your skin tone should not determine your treatment. Your gender should not determine your value. The party you voted for must not influence your employability. We must uproot prejudice in all its forms. We are not Gio, Kpelle, Bassa, Vai, or Americo-Liberian first, we are Liberians first. Our diversity must be our strength, not our downfall.

My fellow Liberians: We may have different names, but we share one identity. We may come from different counties, but we share one country. We may speak different languages, but we share one destiny.

Destiny is not fate, it is a choice. It is the result of intentional action. We share a common destiny, and whether that destiny leads to division or to unity, to poverty or to prosperity, will depend on the choices we make today.

Our destiny will not be determined by what happened 178 years ago, or even 20 years ago, but by what we choose to do now. Right now.

Let us choose peace over provocation.

Let us choose justice over favoritism.

Let us choose patriotism over partisanship.

Let us choose each other, again and again.

Pillar Five: Promoting Gender Equality:

Liberia has already shown the world that women can lead, and lead well. But beyond symbolism, we must ensure that women have equal access to opportunity, education, healthcare, and safety. Promoting gender equality is not a favor to women, but a fundamental human right.

The fight against gender-based violence must be relentless. We must protect our daughters from abuse, our mothers and sisters from exclusion, and create spaces where their voices are not only heard but heeded.

The rearing of children is just not the responsibility of mothers alone. Fathers must take equal responsibility for caring and supporting the children they birth. Our legal system must support mothers who are struggling because of fathers who are not present in the lives of their children.

Too many women left with the burden of raising children alone. Government must join the fight by ensuring that the Domestic Relations Law on Support for dependents must be enforced.

A country that empowers its women is a country that doubles its potential.

Now we turn our attention to the participants in Nation Building:

The Role of Political Opposition

Democracy is not a spectator sport. Nor is it a crowning of any ruling party. It is the constant exchange of ideas, the clash of visions for the common good. Our opposition parties must be respected, not demonized. They are not the enemy of the state; they are part of the machinery of accountability.

A nation where opposition voices are silenced is a nation walking into darkness. Let us not fear disagreement, let us fear apathy. Let us debate passionately but respect one another deeply. Liberia needs strong government, but it also needs strong opposition. Together, they form the engines that help the ship of democracy go sailing still.

Not-with-standing, We call on the political opposition in Liberia to demonstrate leadership, integrity, and a deep commitment to the democratic principles that unite our nation. As critical stakeholders in our political system, the opposition plays a vital role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and inclusiveness. However, with this role comes a profound responsibility to act in ways that preserve national unity, peace, and public trust.

In this pivotal time for our country, it is essential that all political actors engage in dialogue, uphold the rule of law, and reject any form of violence, misinformation, or incitement. Constructive criticism and peaceful advocacy are pillars of democracy, but they must be guided by truth, respect for institutions, and a shared vision for a stable and prosperous Liberia

Our dear leaders in opposition I urge you to prioritize the long-term interest of the Liberian people over short-term political gain. The eyes of the nation, and the world, are watching. Let us all rise to the occasion and show that Liberia’s democracy is not only vibrant, but mature and responsible.

Let peace lead, let dialogue prevail, and let Liberia win.

The Role of the Church:

To the Christian Church in Liberia, It is time for a deeper awakening, a revival not just of prayer and worship, but of purpose and responsibility. For too long, poverty has been spiritualized, normalized, and even romanticized within the church. But let it be made clear: there is no honor in poverty, and there is nothing righteous about economic suffering when solutions are within reach.

The gospel is not only about salvation for the soul, it is also about transformation of lives and communities. Scripture declares, “Faith without works is dead” (James 2:26). Yet too often, our pulpits echo with calls to prayer without equal calls to action. We cannot keep telling people to fast and pray for breakthroughs while doing nothing practical to equip them economically. We must stop expecting miracles while ignoring the work of our hands.

Liberia is a nation rich in potential, but burdened by the lack of opportunity, infrastructure, education, and vision. The Church is one of the most powerful and trusted institutions in this country. Imagine the impact if that power were leveraged for economic development, job creation, entrepreneurship, and skills training. Imagine if churches became centers not just of spiritual revival, but of innovation and productivity. What if ministries helped build cooperatives, credit unions, vocational centers, and sustainable businesses?

The Church must lead the way in breaking the cycle of poverty, not by blaming the poor for their condition or preaching them into passivity, but by empowering them to create change. Jesus fed the hungry and challenged systems of injustice. He did not teach people to wait indefinitely for a blessing or their breakthrough. He taught them to act, to build and to transform.

I urge you:

* Invest in community development through schools, hospitals as part of your mission.

* Start or support programs that teach practical skills and financial literacy.

* Encourage entrepreneurship and local business initiatives.

* Preach not just faith for miracles, but faith for work, discipline, and economic impact.

Prayer is powerful, but it must lead us to action. Let the Church arise as a force not only of hope, but of tangible transformation. Let us stop spiritualizing poverty and start dismantling it.

There is no honor in being poor, but there is great honor in lifting others out of poverty. That is the gospel in action.

A Call to the Diaspora

The Liberian diaspora, estimated at over 500,000 strong, has played a vital role in Liberia’s economic resilience, growth, and national development. Through consistent remittances to families, friends, and institutions, diaspora Liberians have created a crucial safety net, particularly during times of crisis. These financial contributions continue to support education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and social services across the country.

So to you in the diaspora: we need you. Not just your money, but your ideas, your expertise, your networks. Return if you can. Invest if you’re able. Speak up. Stay engaged. Your love for Liberia is not less because you live abroad. Let it be a bridge, not a boundary. Your journey abroad does not erase your Liberian identity, it expands it. We must continue to embrace the principle that no Liberian is more Liberian than another, a sentiment captured by the phrase “Once A Liberian, Always A Liberian.”

Government must therefore create bold, intentional frameworks for diaspora investment, ensuring that their inclusion is not symbolic but strategic. They must not be seen as outsiders, but as partners in national transformation. Mr. President, you have taken keen interest in developing tangible relationship with your diaspora citizens to the extant that you will convene the first ever Presidential global diaspora conference in Washington D. C. In September 2025.

Mr. President and members of the National Legislature, the community of Liberian Diaspora extends our profound appreciation to you for amending the 1974 Aliens and Nationality Law granting dual citizenship to natural born Liberians. Though limited in its scope. It is a step in the right direction, and we are grateful. We also extend special appreciation to Mr. Emmanuel Wettee and others, to include the Union of Liberian Association in America for leading this effort.

While this achievement is historic, we believe dual citizenship for natural-born Liberians and those of Liberian parentage can and must go further. If we truly believe in equality among Liberians, then we must eliminate all restrictions associated with dual citizenship. Every Liberian, regardless of where they live, must be afforded the same rights and opportunities to contribute to the country’s development.

Our Youth – Liberia’s Most Valuable Investment:

Liberia is a young country, not just in years of independence, but in demographics. Liberia’s greatest resource is not buried in the ground; it walks on our streets. Over 70% of our population is under the age of 35. That is not a crisis. That is an opportunity.

But opportunity without investment is wasted potential.

We must stop seeing our young people as a problem to be solved and start treating them as partners in national renewal.

* They are not too young to lead.

* They are not too young to innovate.

* They are not too young to dream and build what they dream.

Let us open doors, not just for jobs, but for entrepreneurship. Let us fund youth-led enterprises, create innovation hubs, and integrate young voices into policymaking. If we give our young people space to rise, they will lift Liberia with them.

They are not leaders of tomorrow they are leaders of today. But leadership must be cultivated, not merely declared.

We must:

* Invest in entrepreneurship and skills training so our youth can be job creators, not just job seekers.

* Expand access to digital education and technology, so our students are equipped for a 21st-century economy.

* Create national service programs that harness the energy of young Liberians for agriculture, infrastructure, and health outreach.

Let us not lose this generation to cynicism or despair. Let us empower them with purpose.

To our young people: you are not the future, you are the present. You are the conscience of today.

You are more than your struggles. You are more than what society has labeled you. Do not lose hope. Do not give up. Rise. Learn. Create. Organize. Lead.

We are counting on you to build a Liberia that reflects your energy, your creativity, and your vision. We believe in you!

The Role of All Liberians in National Renewal

To civil servants and law enforcement:

Serve with honor. You are the face of the nation to the ordinary citizen. Let your integrity be your legacy. Stop treating public office as a private enterprise. Public service is a sacred trust meant to serve the many, not enrich the few.

To the business community:

You are the engine of innovation. Let us build a private sector that creates jobs, not just profit. That grows communities, not just bank accounts.

To our religious leaders:

Continue to preach peace but also preach justice. Speak truth to power, not just in church or the mosque but in the hall of the powers that be. You are the conscience of the nation.

To You Mr. President: My 26 is on YOU! (What Do I Want? I am glad you asked)

Your leadership, marked by humility, character, and commitment, has offered a new tone to our politics. So, I encourage you: Lead boldly, transparently, and justly. Challenge the old order. Empower the next generation. Fire and not suspend. Enforce the laws. And surround yourself with people of competence and conscience. Who knows, that like Esther in the Biblical narrative, “that you have come to this royal position for such a time as this?” Now is your time. Tomorrow is not promised. A second term is not guaranteed. Act now, clean up this mess now.

You cannot do this alone. But with God, and with the Liberian people behind you, you can do more than history expects.

Conclusion:

As we commemorate 178 years of independence, let this day not pass as a ritual of speeches and parades. Let it be a day of recommitment. Let us renew our pledge, not only to celebrate our past, but to shape our future.

Let us be one people, bound not by convenience but by covenant. Let us walk toward one destiny, not a destiny handed to us, but one we forge together; with faith, with courage, and with love for our beloved Liberia.

We have seen what disunity can do. Now, we must choose what unity can build.

The Call to Put Liberia First

Fellow citizens, Liberia cannot move forward if our loyalties lie in self-interest, tribalism, or party politics. We must put country first, above personalities, above politics, above profit.

Putting Liberia first means telling the truth, even when it is uncomfortable. It means rejecting corruption, no matter who benefits. It means demanding results, not just rhetoric. And it means recognizing that the destiny of this country lies not in the hands of a few but in all of us.

My fellow Liberians, the past 178 years have taught us that the soul of this nation does not lie in the office of the president or the chambers of the senate or red dirt roads. It lies in the enduring hope of its people, the hope that tomorrow can be better than today.

Yes, there will be setbacks. But we are a resilient people. If we can survive years of civil conflicts, we can overcome unemployment. If we can rebuild after Ebola and COVID-19, we can rebuild trust in our systems. If we can celebrate 178 years of sovereignty, then surely, we can claim the next 100 years for growth and greatness.

Let this Independence Day mark a turning point. A point where we choose to build, not break. To include, not exclude. To rise, not retreat. To serve, not steal.

So let us honor the past, not just with speeches and fanfare, but with purpose and progress. Let us make our independence not just a historical fact, but a living promise.

A promise that Liberia will be governed justly.

A promise that prosperity will not be the privilege of a few, but the inheritance of all.

A promise that Liberia’s next 178 years will be defined not by survival, but by success.

Let us walk forward, together, with courage, with character, and with a single, unshakable conviction:

Liberia must come first. Always. And for all.

Happy Independence Day. May God bless you all. And may God bless the Republic of Liberia.

Thank you.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.