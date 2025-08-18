By Jamesetta D Williams

The Liberia National Fisheries And Aquaculture, (NaFAA ) Authority, Liberia Revenue Authority(LRA), European Union(EU) And World Bank Official Launch the Fisheries Information Management System under the Theme Digitalize fisheries governance enhancing transparency, Efficiency and sustainability On Friday at the conference room of the national fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

The launch, held Friday in NaFAA’s conference room, unveiling of modernized the management monitoring and regulations of Liberia’s fisheries sector with support from the World Bank, Liberia Revenue Authority, European Union and Members of the business community and Private sector Actors.

Delivering the keynote address, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah described FIMSE as a Milestone for Fisheries and National Revenue groundbreaking platform that will transform in the way of manage, monitor, and derive value from fisheries resources.

“Today, we turn the page. The launch of FIMS signals that Liberia is serious about protecting its marine wealth, improving compliance, and ensuring that the benefits of our fisheries are accounted for, reported, and reinvested into our economy; Jallah said.

He stressed For too long, the absence of a robust, integrated system meant that our fisheries sector despite its enormous potential has not delivered its full value to the nation. Weak data systems, manual processes, and gaps in monitoring have left us vulnerable to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, loss of revenue, and inefficiencies in licensing and compliance.

As the Commissioner General of the LRA, they see this system as more than a fisheries toolit is a revenue governance instrument. With real-time data on vessel licensing, catch volumes, export values, and operator compliance. He added The LRA will be better positioned to:

Accurately assess and collect revenues due from fishing licenses, fees, and related levies.

Reduce revenue leakages by linking FIMS data with our own Tax Administration System.

Support NaFAA in aligning fisheries fees with international market realities, ensuring fair value for Liberia’s resources.

Strengthen cross-agency enforcement by integrating data with the Coast Guard, Customs, and Port Authority.

Through this Positioned When LRA close the information gap, they also close the revenue gap.

Commissioner Jallah Noted Today NaF AA and the LRA, with the support of our partners and communities, are choosing to go far together. The Fisheries Integrated Management System is our shared commitment to ensuring that Liberia’s marine resources are protected, profitable, and perpetual.

Acting Director General of NaFAA. J. Cyrus Saygbe ,Sr disclosed that The FIMS, is a cutting -edge ditigtal platform were developed two years ago and design to modernized the management monitoring, and regulations of Liberia’s fisheries sector.

DG Saygbe narrated that due to the lack of institutional prioritization by the management, the system were never utilized until now.

“Today, we breathe Life into this long awaited platform and signal our readiness to reform the Fisheries sector with action, not ambition DG Saygbe said.”

Speaking at the Launch European Union Ambassador Nona Deprez underscored . The launch of the Fisheries Information Management System (FIMS) is a crucial milestone in this effort. It represents a strong step toward transparency, sustainability, and efficiency in fisheries governance.

“Liberia is a very important partner of the European Union. We are working closely with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), with the hope that together we can address the issues of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Our ultimate goal is to lift the yellow card currently imposed, and in doing so, ensure that Liberia can fully access the European Union as an important export market for fisheries;” She noted.

Ambassador Deprez emphasized

The EU committed to supporting local artisanal fishing communities. I am particularly pleased to hear that efforts will focus on community-based access to this system, ensuring that the benefits are shared across Liberia’s fishing sector.

At official launch of the Fisheries Information Management System The world Bank Representative Mr. Wole afuye hailed the launch of the Fisheries Information Management System is a significant milestone in Liberia’s journey toward strengthening transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in the fisheries sector.

“This achievement did not come overnight. It has been a long journey, with Phase One successfully implemented, and today, as we launch Phase Two, we take another bold step forward He said.”

Mr. Afuye acknowledge the presence of the Director-General, of his leadership and commitment have been central to the progress, and also acknowledge the contributions of the project team, partners, and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to make this possible.

The new digital system we are launching will transform the way Liberia manages its fisheries resources. By integrating digital tools, easy-to-use platforms, and QR codes, fishers and operators can now apply for licenses online, make payments through mobile money, and access services without unnecessary delays. This means time saved, costs reduced, and efficiency improved.

Importantly, this system also empowers the government with accurate and real-time data. With such information, authorities will be able to plan closed seasons, enforce targeted controls, and ensure sustainable management of Liberia’s fisheries. As we all know, the fisheries sector is not only a vital source of food security but also a key contributor to income and livelihoods.

According to Mr. Afuye Beyond the launch of the Fisheries Information Management System the world Bank are also supporting the government of Liberia in expanding services to the counties. Under this broader project, the world bank are building new fisheries facilities, connecting them to the county service system, and ensuring solar power solutions are in place so that operations remain reliable and uninterrupted.

Mr. Afuye disclosed that By October 2025, the world bank are expect the call center and collaboration system to be operational, giving fishers and stakeholders a direct channel to report issues, ask questions, and ensure transparency in sector management.

Siekula Vannie FIMS Lead/HR Director Stressed that fisheries sector is one of the vital pillars of the NaFAA economy, especially the NaFAA rural costal communities, providing food security and livelihoods for countless Liberians. However, like many nations, NaFAA have faced challenges, particularly in managing theirs resources effectively and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and accounting for the management of the resources.

To address these challenges, NaFAA recognized He urgent all supporter to need for a more robust, transparent, and efficient system.

“we will again re-emphasize our appreciation to the World Bank for their funding support in making this a reality. The FIMS is more than just a new software; it is a fundamental shift in our operational philosophy and enhance transparency in the sector. This is also a buttress to Liberia advancement on the FITI (Fisheries Transparency Initiative) platform. It is a commitment to sustainability, transparency, and efficiency Vannie said.”

NaFAA look forward to maximizing all the benefits from this system. And expect that we all embrace this new system. Together, we can ensure its success and build a stronger, more resilient fisheries sector for Liberia.