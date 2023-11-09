NaFAA Benefits US$40M From World Bank

By Mark B. Dumbar

In a statement issued by the Director of Communication at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Lewis EB Kono disclosed that the World Bank has contributed over US$40 million to the Fisheries infrastructure in Liberia.

According to the release, the Japanese Government has donated several Yamaha motorized engines that have been distributed to various fisheries cooperatives in the nine coastal counties.

Speaking also, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Madam Emma Glasco urged Liberians from the nine coastal counties to reelect President George M. Weah in the pending Presidential run-off election.

According to her, the incumbent is best suited to lead the people of Liberia for the next six years, because of his assurance to bring more development in the country. Madam Glasco said the re-election bid of the Liberian leader is important because he has what it takes to ensure that the people of the nine coastal counties can benefit in the fisheries sectors.

Speaking Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the head office of NaFAA, she expressed confidence in the World Bank to ensure that the fisheries sector in Liberia moves to another level under the leadership of President Weah.

At the same time, Madam Glasco appreciates the World Bank Practice Manager for Environment, Natural Resource and Blue Economy, Global Practice for West and Central Africa, Mrs. Lia Carol Sieghart for the level of support to the National Fisheries sectors in Liberia.