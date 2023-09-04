NACSUL Wants New Bea Mountain Concession Passed

The National Civil Society Union of Liberia (NCSUL) has welcomed the signing into law of the Mineral Development Agreement of Bea Mountain Mining Company, a multinational concessionaire operating in Grand Cape Mount County, Western Liberia.
In a press statement issued in Monrovia on August 31, 2023, the civil rights organization commended Bea Mountain Mining Company for ensuring that its new agreement was taken to the people of Grand Cape Mount County for their inputs which was successfully done and the citizens understood and accepted amendments to the previous contract which they now say is in their interest
Grand Cape Mount County has witnessed numbers of uneasiness from some citizens raising issues of discontent but persistent efforts from national government and actors in the mineral sector have brought calm, thus culminating into the Legislature renewing the company’s concession for another 25 years.
The National Civil Society Union of Liberia said the previous 25 years MDA of Bea Mountain proved that Bea Mountain provided to the people of Grand Cape Mount County construction of a hospital, school to enhance government’s efforts of educating its citizens, founding and supporting a football club as well as the building of roads linking surrounding towns and villages to the company’s operational facilities. Housing units have also been constructed by Bea Mountain whilst implementing its first concession agreement in Grand Cape Mount.
The National Civil Society Union says it is particularly concerned about and welcomes increments in the county development fund to one million United States Dollars,
Also, the other aspect of the new MDA is allotment of 50% of all senior management position as well as total amount of funds to the community and county, in excess of US$1 million.
More to that, the agreement extension helps to ensure the 4,000 existing jobs provided to citizens. The new amendment also recognizes the rights of communities enshrined in the Land Rights Act of 2018.
Additionally, it Increases in land rental from US$2.9 to US$4.0 with 50% to the benefit of the local communities.
Amos B.S. Kanneh, President of the National Civil Society Union of Liberia called on lawmakers, especially from Western Liberia to take the lead in ensuring that the MDA is ratified.
According to Kanneh, under the new Bea Mountain concession agreement, the ten percent undiluted finds will automatically grant citizens of Grand Cape Mount, shareholders right within the operational franchise of Bea Mountain, while the local content will be given to citizens of Grand Cape Mount. And, as per the Memorandum of Understanding, the Government of Liberia shall only be witness to Bea Mountain paying the money into the citizens’ account.
The new agreement states that the company intends to make an additional investment of five hundred twenty million United States dollars. However, to proceed with this investment, they require an amended contract due to the three years remaining on the existing Mineral Development Agreement.
Moreover, the new agreement outlines NACSUL said, it observed and followed a public hearing at the Liberian Senate that brought together key figures, including Minister of Justice Frank Musa-Dan, Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, Labor Minister Charles Gibson, Mines and Energy Minister Gersler Murray, and the Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Molewuleh Gray, to provide reason why the Senate should either approve or amend the concession agreement.
Meanwhile, the National Civil Society Union is calling for total cessation and persistent protest actions that have been carried out by some individuals against the operational activities of Bea Mountain Mining Company which is the largest concessionaire in Grand Cape Mount County in postwar Liberia.
The organization believes that such acts have the proclivity to scare away investors and when such happens, it creates scarcity of jobs and undermines development.
Mr. Kanneh said in the release that with the new amended agreement, he wants dialogue to take preeminence over violent actions that distract government’s obligation to deliver on national development.
The Civil Society group is at the same time, commending the Liberian Senate for passing into law the new Bea Mountain Concession and expressed hope that the House of Representatives will concur in enacting the instrument into law for signing into law by the President.
National Civil Society Union of Liberia said, it particularly commends the high level of leadership exhibited by Senator Albert Tugbeh Chie, President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate whose insightfulness ensured that the company renewed concession met all terms and conditions as requested by Cape Mountaineers. Now that the Senate has done its due diligence, the National Civil Society Union of Liberia is hoping that House Speaker, Dr. Bhogal Chambers sees reason to rally with his colleagues in generating the requisite number to ensure concurrence with the Senate.
The Civil Society group says it sees the passage into law of the new Bea Mountain concession as a major job creation opportunity for Liberians hailing from the western region of the country which it believes will ease the burden on government.
In conclusion, Amos B.S Kanneh, President of the National Civil Society Union of Liberia called on Bea Mountain to do all it can to live up to every aspect of the renewed concession deal as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between the company and the locals.
azithromycin z-pack
canadian pharmacy ltd
generic cialis for daily use
medicine lasix 20 mg
buy lexapro without a prescription
ventolin best price
[url=http://motilium.download/]motilium medication[/url]
[url=http://onlinepharmacy.click/]online pharmacy worldwide shipping[/url]
[url=http://cialis.best/]cialis pill 5mg[/url]
diflucan 50mg tablet
amoxicillin 500 mg without a prescription
furosemide price south africa
can you buy albuterol online
where can i buy valtrex over the counter
buy generic valtrex
prednisolone 5mg
where to buy duflicon pills
propecia prescription nz
amoxil buy
buy albuterol 1.25 mg
buy diflucan online usa
strattera cost canada
where to buy prednisolone 5mg
bactrim tablets 400mg 80mg
rx pharmacy online 24
trazodone 150 mg pill
[url=https://nolvadextam.online/]buy tamoxifen without prescription[/url]
online pharmacy store
lexapro tramadol
[url=https://fluconazole.party/]diflucan generic coupon[/url]
clonidine 0.2mg
[url=http://vermox.trade/]vermox 200mg[/url]
cost of valtrex in canada
where to buy metformin uk
strattera medication coupon
toradol iv
strattera 100 mg price
canadian prednisolone 5mg
[url=https://prednisolone.media/]prednisolone 3 mg[/url]
drug toradol
buy motilium tablets
accutane cost in canada
cipralex coupons
diflucan 250 mg
finasteride otc
propecia cost usa
nolvadex australia
medication diflucan
tamoxifen price canada
tamoxifen 20 mg tablet
accutane canada pharmacy
lasix medication prices
online pharmacy dubai
how much is valtrex cost
[url=https://motilium.download/]where to buy motilium in canada[/url]
motilium generic
clonidine order online
where to buy vermox online
accutane prescription australia
motilium usa
toradol for back pain
order diflucan med
bactrim tablet price
clonidime
purchase valtrex
amoxicillin 125 mg price
tadalafil 20 mg paypal
voltaren gel over the counter canada
toradol for headache
discount valtrex online
[url=http://avaltrex.com/]buy cheap generic valtrex[/url]
order lasix 100mg
toradol tab 10mg
can you buy metformin
strattera order
furosemide 20mg tab price
nolvadex 10mg price in india
zithromax online australia
how much is toradol
buy accutane online 30mg
[url=http://amoxicillinf.com/]augmentin tablet 500 mg[/url]
nolvadex cost uk
toradol online pharmacy
cheapest generic accutane
generic valtrex cost
where can you buy motilium
furosemide 20 mg cost
buy motilium canada
lasix water pill
diflucan 50mg tablet
top online pharmacy 247
[url=http://toradol.party/]toradol script[/url]
nolvadex 30mg
vermox australia online
valtrex 1000 mg
toradol 10mg cost
lasix water pills
buy ventolin online
toradol headache
furosemide tab 40mg
vermox nz
[url=https://lasixpx.online/]furosemide 20mg generic[/url]
motilium 10mg tablets
how much is metformin cost
trazodone pill 50 mg
buy motilium online australia
propecia buy without a prescription
cheap nolvadex online
[url=https://toradol.party/]toradol headache[/url]
900 mg trazodone
albuterol tablets over the counter
[url=https://lasixmb.online/]furosemide 40 mg tablet[/url]
[url=http://escitalopram.party/]lexapro rx[/url]
accutane over the counter canada
[url=https://fluconazole.party/]where can i get diflucan over the counter[/url]
cheap vermox
prednisolone tablets 25mg
canada pharmacy online legit
toradol cost
lasix online no prescription
nolvadex cost in india
ventolin 2mg tablet
buy lexapro canada
where to buy genuine cialis online
cheapest propecia online
lexapro over the counter
[url=http://nolvadextam.online/]tamoxifen pill[/url]
reputable indian online pharmacy
buy generic propecia
[url=http://clonidine.africa/]clonidine brand[/url]
lasix medication generic
valtrex pills price
can you buy bactrim over the counter in europe
motilium over the counter
how to order metformin online
where to buy motilium in canada
escrow pharmacy online
prednisolone uk
propecia prescription cost
lasix pill
metformin 125 mg
amoxicillin otc
cost toradol
clonidine 75 mcg
where can i buy valtrex online
india pharmacy mail order
cheap strattera online
[url=https://onlinepharmacy.click/]pharmacy online 365[/url]
tadalafil uk cheap
propecia 1mg generic
buy generic accutane
vermox tablets for sale
lasix drug for sale
diflucan 150mg prescription
canadian pharmacy sildenafil
cost of trazodone 50 mg tablet
can i buy diclofenac over the counter uk
[url=https://lasixmb.online/]furosemide 25 mg tablet[/url]
online pharmacy for sale
where to buy motilium 10mg
canadian pharmacy strattera
how much is prednisolone cost
tamoxifen for sale australia
vermox tablet
lasix 115
nolvadex 100 mg
metformin 1000 mg tablets cost
diflucan capsules 100mg
buy lexapro online no prescription
motilium price australia
[url=https://fluconazole.pics/]buy diflucan online india[/url]
where can i get accutane online
zithromax capsules 250mg
amoxicillin prescription
propecia cheapest price australia