MTN: 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐌𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 2024 Award

MONROVIA-The Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Youth Radio in Lofa County, James Papay Kwabo, has been officially recognized as the MoMo Hero of Change for 2024, an accolade organized by Lonestar Cell MTN.
The award ceremony, held on August 16, 2024, celebrated Kwabo’s remarkable contributions to his community, highlighting his dedication and impactful initiatives.
As the MoMo Hero of Change, Kwabo will receive a cash prize of 2 million Liberian Dollars.
This recognition is part of Lonestar Cell’s annual effort to honour individuals who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to social improvement and community service.
Kwabo’s award underscores his significant role in fostering positive change within his community, reflecting the values of the MoMo Heroes of Change initiative and its mission to support and uplift local heroes.
Meanwhile, James Kwabo acknowledged voters who enabled him to win the prestigious award, noting that their time was never unnoticed.
Kwabo stressed the need for a frantic approach in repositioning and galvanising the sector for all young people desiring to achieve primary goals.
He, however, promised to be more proactive during the time of his workings as the newest MoMo Hero of Change.
