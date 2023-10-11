MRU Observers Hopeful OF Peaceful End To Liberia’s Elections

2023 ELECTION
By Wilson
103

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gamile .come

A member of the Mano River Union Elections International observation Mission, Mamady Dioumessy has expressed hope that Liberians will uphold the peace and stability during these elections.

Mr. Dioumessy said the October 10 Election is a crucial election that not only focuses on the presidency but include the senatorial and representative seats.

In an interview Tuesday October 10, at the   Matadi Community Elementary School in District #9, Montserrado County, Mr. Dioumessy said because of the crucial process to elect those lawmakers and the president, it is vital for the electorates to be patience to stay in their respective queues to vote for their leaders.

He acknowledged that during their election’s observation at the various voting centers in the sinkor areas they have been experiencing some challenges.  Mr. Dioumessy further indicated that after the October 10 polls there will be a one Liberia.

Wilson 406 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
7 Comments
  1. https://ufa911english.online says

    Hi to every one, for the reason that I am actually keen of reading this web site’s post to
    be updated regularly. It includes fastidious information.

    Reply
  2. shahrukh-khan-was-treated-at-airport says

    whoah this blog is fantastic i really like reading your articles.

    Keep up the good work! You realize, lots of people are hunting round
    for this info, you could help them greatly.

    Reply
  3. https://jaya9online.online says

    This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve
    joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
    Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

    Reply
  4. https://usunapp.online says

    A person necessarily help to make critically articles I might state.
    That is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
    I amazed with the analysis you made to create this
    particular put up incredible. Fantastic process!

    Reply
  5. https://ufabetcompanys.online says

    My family always say that I am killing my time here at net, except I know I am getting knowledge
    everyday by reading thes good posts.

    Reply
  6. https://mcwkasino.online says

    Hello to all, the contents existing at this web page are really awesome for people experience, well,
    keep up the good work fellows.

    Reply
  7. https://wowslot3698.online says

    It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before end I am reading this impressive piece
    of writing to increase my know-how.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.