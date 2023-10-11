MRU Observers Hopeful OF Peaceful End To Liberia’s Elections

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gamile .come
A member of the Mano River Union Elections International observation Mission, Mamady Dioumessy has expressed hope that Liberians will uphold the peace and stability during these elections.
Mr. Dioumessy said the October 10 Election is a crucial election that not only focuses on the presidency but include the senatorial and representative seats.
In an interview Tuesday October 10, at the Matadi Community Elementary School in District #9, Montserrado County, Mr. Dioumessy said because of the crucial process to elect those lawmakers and the president, it is vital for the electorates to be patience to stay in their respective queues to vote for their leaders.
He acknowledged that during their election’s observation at the various voting centers in the sinkor areas they have been experiencing some challenges. Mr. Dioumessy further indicated that after the October 10 polls there will be a one Liberia.
