MOVEE Vows To Hold Boakai Accountable

By Washington Tumay Watson

The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has disclosed that it will hold President-elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai accountable for the promise he made to rescue Liberians.

The National Chairman of MOVEE Robert Sammie said the party will work with the incoming Government if the government works in line with its deliverables in transforming the lives of Liberians.

Speaking Monday, December 4, 2023, on OK FM, Mr. Sammie noted that Boakai and the Unity Party promised to improve the educational sector, road connectivity, good healthcare delivery and job opportunities among others.

He said MOVEE is a respectable political party that does not engage in toxic politics as other political parties are engaged in such toxic politics.

Mr. Sammie said MOVEE is fully in the Coalition for Democratic Change with President George Weah whose administration has impacted the lives of Liberians.

Speaking further, the MOVEE National Chairman admitted that some of the contributing factors that led to the defeat of the CDC in the just-ended presidential election include the act of some government officials not respecting bosses that resulted in such unprecedented defeat.

According to him, MOVEE robustly campaigned for the re-election of President Weah but the Liberian people decided to elect Joseph Boakai, a decision that the Party and the outgoing President welcomed the democratic decision of the Liberian people.

He expressed gratitude to President Weah for upholding the peace through the democratic process that has put the country’s democratic credentials at the top in Africa.