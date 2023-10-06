Most Disciplined CDCian

President George Manneh Weah has described House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers as a dedicated, devoted, and outstanding partisan of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) who has ably supported the party in achieving and realizing visible and impactful developments across Liberia.

During a vibrant and well-attended political rally in Pleebo, President Weah praised Speaker Bhofal Chambers for his unwavering commitment to maintaining party cohesion and discipline, stating that Chambers has played an integral role in upholding the values and principles of the CDC.

The CDC Standard-bearer added that Speaker Chambers is trustworthy and reliable to Pleebo Sodoken District in Maryland County, the CDC, and the Legislature. President Weah’s remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd which included members of the CDC and residents of Maryland County.

According to the Liberian Leader, prior to Dr. Bhofal Chambers becoming Speaker of the 54th Legislature and under his gavel, he continued to support the CDC in achieving its deliverables to the Liberian people.

President George Weah made the comments Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at a well-attended campaign rally in Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County as thousands of supporters lined the streets, waving flags and cheering as the President’s motorcade passed through the city. Local leaders and dignitaries welcomed him with open arms, expressing their gratitude for the government’s continued support and commitment to development projects in the county.

He pleaded with Marylanders to re-elect the current team of Legislators on the ticket of the party including House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, Senator J. Gble-bo Brown, and Representatives P. Mike Jury, and Isaac Roland respectively.

The Liberian leader maintained that the current team of Maryland County Legislators will continue to uphold the confidence reposed in them.

Commenting further, President George Weah urged Marylanders not to be misled by detractors who miserably failed the country and had no remorse but opted to provide representation in the midst of rapid development under the Coalition regime.

Amidst the praises showered upon House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers by President George Weah, the citizens of Pleebo Sodoken District in Maryland County have unanimously pleaded with the Liberian leader to ensure that he retains the Speakership.

The citizens also pledged to support the re-election bids of President George Weah, Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Senator J. Gble-bo Brown, and Representatives P. Mike Jury, and Isaac Roland respectively while commending the government for its development deliverables.

Speaking earlier, House Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers among other things, recommitted the people of Pleebo Sodoken District, to re-elect the Coalition government based upon its deliverables, the maintenance of peace, and good governance.