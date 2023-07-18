MORLU URGES CANDIDATES TO ENSURE WEAH REELECTION

By Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-The Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Morlu K. Mulbah has urged candidates who won the party’s primary to ensure the reelection of President George M. Weah in the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Morlu made the statement over the weekend at the CDC headquarters during the certification program of candidates who won the primary in various counties.

According to him, the reelection of President Weah is tied to every ticket of the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Chairman Morlu said the mandate of the party’s democratic value is posted on each and every member to ensure that their political leader is reelected.

Mr. Morlu said the primary was transparent, free, and fair to every candidate in the party. “We are proud as a party to see that a primary was conducted without violence,” he pointed out.

According to Mr. Morlu, the party has set a historical record in Liberia for the first time to have twenty-six years old lady win the primary from rural Bong County.

“We are proud that even a man who was walking on crushes when through the democratic process and defeated a sitting lawmaker who is more powerful,” he added.

Chairman Morlu said no party in the history of Liberia has elected more grassroots leaders to run on their ticket than the CDC.

“We did it and we will continue to do it,” he assured.

Mr. Morlu lauded candidates who lost the primary in the various counties for the level of tolerance shown during the process. “They have accepted their defeat,” he added.

According to him, it is now time for everybody to come back together as one party that is on a mission to support the reelection of President Weah come October 10, 2023.

He pointed out that those that have won the primary of the party have a paramount responsibility to ensure that the reelection of President Weah is sure within every district and village.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Primary Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson T. Koijee has warned candidates from Montserrado County on the CDC ticket to respect the party’s authorities to avoid embarrassment.

According to Mr. Koijee, CDC will not tolerate any disrespect from candidates that are running on the party tickets.

Mr. Koijee stressed that if any candidate disrespects party authorities; the authorities will surely disrespect them in their districts.

He mentioned that some candidates who narrowly got elected on the party ticket during the primary process in Montserrado County have refused to participate in the certification program.

He assured them that they will be left alone if they do not respect the party authorities. “I believe that it is not a good thing for any of our party candidates to be disrespecting party authorities,” he added.

Mr. Koijee lauded District 15 lawmaker, Abu Bana Kamara for gracing the occasion as one of the candidates who won the primary.

The Chairman furthered that the lawmaker should warn his colleagues in Montserrado County to stop disrespecting party authorities and stop refusing to attend party gatherings.

Speaking further, he said Speaker Bhofal Chamber left his county recently to be certificated during the occasion, unlike other candidates who are on the CDC’s ticket.

According to him, for the CDC to restore its supremacy and remain supreme, the supremacy of the party must be deeply rooted within the CDC. “We want to say thanks to those that continue to remain obedience to party authorities,” he said.

Mr. Koijee cautioned aspirants who won the primary of the CDC not to make fun of those who did not win the primary but work together for the betterment of their districts and party.