Morlu Predicts One Round Victory For Weah

By: Mark B. Dumbar

MONROVIA-The Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah K. Morlu has predicted a one-round victory for President George M. Weah in the Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Speaking at the endorsement ceremony of the Liberian leader by some Senators held at the headquarters of the CDC, Mr. Morlu predicted that President Weah will be re-elected during the first round of the elections in October.

Speaking further, Morlu mentioned that with the level of development that has been done by the ruling CDC-led government, the citizens will overwhelmingly elect Mr. Weah during the first round of the elections

The CDC Chairman furthered that the Liberian leader, President Weah is being considered as the development hero of Liberia by Liberians.

Morlu further described President Weah as Liberia’s only development hero who has proven himself with the level of developmental initiatives he’s carrying out throughout the country.

According to him, President Weah has been referred to by the Liberian people as ‘Bad Road’ medicine. Morlu mentioned that the Liberia leader has transformed Liberia and the lives of Liberians over the past five years.

“He has transformed Liberia in five years something that others could not do,” he stressed. Morlu stated, “Today the hope of Liberians has been restored.”

According to him, President Weah will get one round of victory from Liberians to continue developing the country.

Morlu disclosed that it is an honor to serve as Chairman of the political party that has transformed the lives of every Liberian.

Morlu informed opposition leaders that the political leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George M. Weah will be re-elected on October.