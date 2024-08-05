Morlu Exposes Weah-Ellen Deal

Liberia-In a landmark but somehow spoofing article titled “Weah’s Charge Sheet: Criminal Conspiracy,” former Auditor General of Liberia, John S. Morlu, II taunted and exposed former President George Manneh Weah’s failure to bring to justice former President Sirleaf and her officials for allegedly dipping hands into the national coffers, terming it criminal conspiracy.

Morlu’s introspection into the Weah-Ellen socalled Criminal Conspiracy comes in light of the ongoing anti-graft initiatives the Boakai administration embarked upon to hold to account former officials of the Weah administration coupled with Weah’s opposition to such efforts aimed to address chronic corruption in public service.

At the height of these welcoming developments, Morlu writes that “Weah and the CDC are admitting to covering up criminal corrupt acts, hoping JNB would also cover it up.”

Quoting an astute Liberian, he said Ellen’s officials are panicking at the Boakai administration corruption fight because they and the CDC had a quid pro quo not to audit them, something he satirically said Tweah is aware and could even will talk about.

For failing to audit the Ellen government, he said former President and nearly all CDC members are in “regret mode,” and are internally attacking each other for convincing Weah not to audit Sirleaf and Boakai’s 12 years of “gross corruption.”

Morlu recalled that former President Sirleaf admitted on her parting note that her biggest regret was not fighting corruption as hard as she could, leaving the country deeply corrupted.

As a matter of facts, he said “Weah and along with a group of young idealists who quickly saw the loopholes and the enormous benefits of maintaining the corrupt system when they came to power.

He also recollected how former indicted Finance Minister Tweah in a debate lashed out at him for being so concerned about corruption in everything, and wanted to witch-hunt Sirleaf.

Morlu quoted Tweah as saying “That’s not our business. We are moving on,” adding that the same witch-hunt he Tweah talked about Ellen is what he is now crying about.

The former Auditor General also revealed that former President Weah at some point in time called and asked me for advice, saying that he told him, just as he did with Boakai, to end impunity by reviewing 12 years of audit reports, launch special investigations into the 27 potential frauds he identified, and swiftly prosecute. “Weah agreed. But two months later, he backed out,” he added.

“Justice Minister Dean supported two of the fraud investigations because they would have given Liberia a potential $600 million windfall to be conducted by a Portuguese forensic team with a Liberian team from the government, as it was a highly specialized area. But Dean was too weak and afraid to push through and insist on the investigations as the Justice Minister. He chickened out and went into hiding,” Mr. Morlu disclosed.

He quoted fresh information from within the CDC that Emmanuel Shaw, Archie Bernard, Lenn Eugene Nagbe (Robert Sirleaf’s “friend”), and Archie Bright discouraged going after Ellen.

Morlu added: “But with pressure on him, Weah was eventually forced to arrest Sirleaf’s son and Governor Weeks over the $16 billion scandal, while leaving Tweah untouched in his unorthodox $25 million mop-up exercise, where they doled out millions to fictitious money changers, as per GAC reports. Boakai must not repeat Weah’s mistakes by having untouchables.”

After Charles Sirleaf’s arrest and Madam Sirleaf’s bitter response against Weah on the BBC, the former AG said the former President wanted to push for a comprehensive audit of Sirleaf’s 12 years but was again convinced otherwise by Shaw and his team at the Executive Mansion.

“Strangely, with pressure mounting on his failure to fight corruption, I received a call from President Weah in the presence of Koijee, Tweah, and Archie Bernard, who asked for permission to put me on speaker. I told him I wanted nothing to do with Sam Tweah due to his previous insults in the CBL independence debate,” he went on revealing.

He went on disclosing other details about his interaction with Weah: “Nevertheless, Weah asked me to head his Asset Recovery Team. I told him it was a difficult and time-consuming task and suggested putting together a Terms of Reference (ToR), outlining rights, responsibilities, deliverables, leadership, etc., for me to see and consider. He agreed, and his legal advisor Bernard was to draft it. However, Bernard called, saying he couldn’t find a standard template.”

Morlu added that he informed the former President that, “except for Nigeria, there was no boilerplate ToR, so I worked with a few Liberians and the World Bank’s stolen asset initiative to draft the ToR and gave it to Bernard.”

According to him, he demanded as a pre-condition that Weah disclosed publicly where he got the funds to build his 40-unit complex, because “It seemed a nonstarter; I was testing his sincerity and commitment.”

“Anyhow, two days after the ToR, I received a call from a Ghanaian number. The person said, “I learned the president wants to appoint you as Asset Recovery Boss, and you didn’t tell me.” I explained that the President instructed to keep it confidential. It was Nathaniel McGill. He quickly returned to Liberia and appointed the sanctioned Solicitor General Cyphus. End of story.”

According to Morlu, many CDC members called him on August 1, 2024 expressing regret for not punishing Boakai and Sirleaf, claiming that “Robert Sirleaf and NOCAL raised and stole $200 million in 2013/2014.”

“Accusations are flying, alleging Sirleaf-Boakai “stole” $1.23 billion, and CDC members have many documents,” Morlu said.

He said the revelation of $1.23 billion stolen and covered up by Weah and CDC is an outright dereliction of office, a known corrupt and criminal act which they cannot be sympathetic about.

Morlu said the public outcry should be against Weah, not Boakai because he Weah is not seeking peace and democracy, he simply wants Boakai to cover up for him as he did with Sirleaf, stressing “I am now more angered at Weah and CDC for blatantly covering up such massive looting of the state.”

He made it blunt that the former Liberian head of state should not hold any public office for covering up a crime he was aware of.

He also weighed in on former Representative Acarius Gray standing with Chevron’s $10 million donation, which report he has with him. Morlu said the CDC firebrand executive held up “an automatic commission when Robert Sirleaf used Koijee for accusing him of embezzling Chevron’s $10 million social fund, Rep Gray’s committee launched an investigation,” claiming that he hid the final report and should bring it out.

The former Auditor General also talked about the Archie Bernard’s committee that investigated NOCAL, and that former President Weah and Archie hid the report.

Morlu called on President Boakai not to waste time and go back 12 years of Ellen, stressing: “As we said in the campaign, the audit and investigations will be limited to Weah and Boakai’s own administration.”

He made it clear that the fight against corruption is absolute, noting that “If you stole, we deal with you. The argument that others are corrupt too is not valid. This cycle of corruption since JJ Roberts’ time must end.”

Morlu said Liberians are watching now that Boakai has started, documenting for future prosecution of Boakai’s men in 2030 if he cannot prosecute his own people.

According to him, Weah covered up a major economic crime, and if any CDC member says he knows UP’s 12 years stole, that person should be immediately arrested for economic conspiracy against Liberia and its poor people.

“This is the biggest economic crime conspiracy against Liberia by George Weah and his team, all because they wanted to steal as well,” Morlu emphasized.