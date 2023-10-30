More Endorsements For Weah

With just a week to the Presidential Run-off in Liberia, several persons, political parties as well as defeated Presidential Candidates continue to endorse and support the reelection bid of President George M. Weah in the November 14, 2023 Presidential Run-off.

One of the latest individuals to endorse the Liberian leader’s reelection bid is the Standard-bearer of the New Liberia Party(NLP), Joshua T. Turner who endorsed President Weah for the run-off election over the weekend in Monrovia.

Defeated Presidential Candidate Mr. Joshua T. Turner of the Rebuild Liberia Movement (RLM) said his decision to endorse President Weah’s reelection is based on the fact that his ideology of leading the country matched with that of incumbent President Weah who is seeking reelection.

Mr. Joshua T. Turner used the occasion to rally his partisans, supporters, sympathizers as well as members of his Church to join him in ensuring that President Weah is given another six years to lead to nation to development and prosperity.

In the course of last week, Weah received several other endorsements from political leaders, prominent individuals as well as candidates in the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Some of those who endorsed the reelection bid of President Weah include, former President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate and former Foreign Minister, Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Madam Edith Gongloe-Weh, former Superintendent of Nimba and sister of LPP’s Standard-bearer, Tiawan Saye Gongloe, and Mr. Henry Costa, a critic of the Weah Government.

Gbehzohngar Milton Findley who recently embraced the reelection of President Weah in the Presidential runoff fell out the President thus, causing the Liberian leader to field a candidate against him in the just-ended elections.

In his endorsement statement, the Grand Bassa Senator–elect support to Weah comes 15 Days after residents of Grand Bassa overwhelmingly gave him a return gift of 55,000 votes following nine years of absence from the Legislature.

During the press conference, Findley attributed his support to President Weah as a venture to ensure that his county benefits electricity, quality health services in addition to many developments His Excellency has done.

“After consultation with my team, I believe that my support to President George Manneh Weah is to enable us to get electricity, vocational centers and so much development and growth for our County,” the Senator-elect emphasized.

He furthered, “President Weah will create more jobs for Liberians, and I am calling on every citizen to support the President in the run-off election.”

Also In her statement of endorsement, Madam Gongloe-Wehsaid among the two candidates in the runoff election, Mr. Weah is the best option for the presidency.

Over the weekend, President George Manneh Weah received another huge endorsement ahead of the November 14, 2023 presidential runoff election. This time, a strong critic of the President, Henry P. Costa joined the train of endorsement of the President describing him as the best option among the two candidates.

Costa a former ally of former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai who is seeking revenge against Mr. Weah in the runoff, surprisely endorsed President Weah terming his leadership as the best for the country.

Henry P. Costa led two successful protests against the Weah-led administration accusing the CDC government as corrupt and irresponsible. Over the past six years of Weah administration, Costa has been using invectives against President Weah till his latest decision to endorse the President for another six years.

At the same time, it has been reported that the leadership of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) is holding series of discussions with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for the possible endorsement of President Weah in the runoff.

According to information, the Standard-bearer of ALCOP, Lusine Kamara has held discussion with President Weah and the leadership of CDC for its final decision. It is expected that ALCOP will made its decision public in the coming days.

Meanwhile, another endorsement of President Weah by the All Liberian Party (ALP) has resulted to serious confusion amongst the leadership of the party. Some Executive members of the ALP have vehemently kick against the endorsement of the CDC Candidate in the runoff election saying that the endorsement is against the Constitution of the ALP.