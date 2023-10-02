By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Finance Minister Samuel Tweah has described as a monumental milestone the unveiling of two giant sized mobile cranes by AMP Terminals in Liberia.

Minister Tweh said the terminals will serve as everlasting image not only at the Free Port of Monrovia but the growth of the country’s economy.

He said with the help of the equipment, the Liberian economy will be boosted by modern transition through effective and efficient commerce and trade. Minister Tweah used the occasion to reaffirm government’s commitment to economic growth and development throughout the length and breadth of the country.

“This investment will greatly enhance the productivity of the port and reduce vessel waiting time for shipping lines which will translate to a reduction of prices in the market for goods imported into Liberia, a direct boost for the economy,” Minister Tweah added.

APM Terminal-Liberia, operators of the state-of-the-art multi-purpose port in Monrovia presented its latest investment to stakeholders over the weekend worth US$15 million commitment for two latest generation, German-made, Liebherr600 model mobile Harbor Cranes which will be used to load and unload containers from ships coming at the port.

Minister Tweah spoke over the weekend when he dedicated the state of the art’, APM Terminals at the Free Port of Monrovia.