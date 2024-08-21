Montserrado county: ‘We took over a Broken County’

By-Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia-Government goes and comes, officials are known for shifting blames on their predecessors for whatever shortcomings, or if nothing, encountered in new positions. This is the trend the new officials appointed by President Joseph Boakai have adopted, casting aspersion on the past government’s handling of institutions of government.

New Montserrado County Superintendent Whroway Bryant is not exempted from the blame shifting deportment, telling the nation that he inherited an empty and broken county from the previous administration of Florence Brandy, one of the longest serving superintendents of Montserrado.

Appointed by former President Sirleaf, she was left untouched by the immediate past Weah government.

Supt. Bryant on OK FM Tuesday said did not meet a turnover note from the previous administration, indicating that he had to search for information from sources concerning the affairs of the county during the CDC administration.

“We have to be running up and down to source to know who indebted to the county, who the county is indebted to, what are our assets as a county, what is the personal strength of the county, we had to run up and down,” he said.

As promised President Boakai, he said he endeavor to rebirth the county, the first where the Declaration of Independence was signed.

“We cannot be the first county of Montserrado that hosts the capital of the country with all of the opportunities and the leadership is facing challenges more than those counties that are away from the capital,” Bryant said.