MONROVIA NEWS :KRUAH ENVISAGES STRONG SYSTEM

Monrovia- Feb 8-Justice Minister-designate, Cllr. Cooper Kruah has envisaged the construction of a new justice and security complex for the smooth operations of the Liberian justice system.

Sources closed to the Justice Minister-designate noted that the renowned Liberian lawyer upon confirmation will push for the construction of the new justice and security complex which will host the Ministry of Justice and three of its affiliated security entities

Cllr. Kruah believes that the construction of a justice and security complex will provide a spacious and conducive working environment and bring into proximity the security entities with related works and activities to, among other things, ensure coordination, consultation, and easy access.

The former Post & Telecommunication Minister according to close associates has had a vision of making some impactful contributions to the improvement of the country’s legal and security architecture if allowed to serve in a position of authority.

Many Liberians have spoken to praise President Joseph N. Boakai for Cllr. Kruah’s appointment as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia. some of the interviewees pointed out that those who know Cllr. Kruah and his desire to make a difference now see his nomination by the Liberian leader as a perfect opportunity to actualize his long-held dream of contributing his quotas to the justice system of Liberia.

Some political observers described the nomination of Cllr. Kruah’s vision for the legal and security sector as remarkable and a step in the right direction especially in ensuring that Liberia has a vibrant security sector to count on.

The Security and Justice Complex when constructed will host the Ministry of Justice and three of its affiliated security entities that include the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Sources disclosed that Cllr. Kruah is counting on the attraction of international goodwill based on cooperation and enhanced reforms and accountability to acquire funding for the construction of the complex considering the current economic situation of the country, coupled with competing priorities.

According to sources, Cllr. Kruah would also seek to enhance performance and improve the working conditions of County Attorneys and Prosecutors by providing them with the needed logistical support, training and incentives at all times.

A legal practitioner who preferred anonymity disclosed that Cllr. Kruah is a result-oriented and disciplined performer whose commitment to duties and responsibilities cannot be questioned. He means what he says and says what he means,” he added.

The Justice Minister and Attorney General-designate is also said to be keen on addressing the problem of overcrowded of prison centers and pre-trial detainees spending unlawful time in jail without being attended to, a major violation of fundamental human rights.

One other issue of serious public concern that the Attorney General-designate desires to tackle, according to highly placed sources, is uniformity in the security sector. He is said to have a strong desire and commitment to strengthen regulations that distinguish the various security agencies by their different uniforms to avoid duplication, impersonation, and vulnerability.

Many Liberians informed this paper that Cllr. Copper Kruah is credited for making significant improvements at the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications between 2018 and 2023, in the areas of structural facelift, restoration of basic services such as the lockbox and postal address systems, e-government service, efficient delivery of parcels, postal stamp regime, and the payment of thousands of dollars Liberia owed to international postal organizations in decades, among others.

The confirmation hearing of Cllr. Kruah is expected to take place this week, and he could officially take office any time soon, along with other key nominees of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.