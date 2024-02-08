MONROVIA NEWS: CHIEF ALLEN BLASTS DESPERATE POLITICIANS

Monrovia Feb 8 As the rigmarole continues for government positions in the new Unity Party administration, a prominent Liberian has lashed out at those he described as desperate politicians who are pressurizing President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for jobs.

Chief Cyril Allen, Chairman Emeritus of the National Patriotic Party expressed serious concern about those who are pressuring the Liberian President on appointment issues since the ascendency of President Boakai just two weeks ago.

In an interview with Reporters on Tuesday at his farm in Margibi County, Chief Allen said most Liberians are in the constant habit of pretentious acts when one government leaves in the name of job seeking. He disclosed that most Liberians coming from the diaspora are the ones pressuring President Boakai for jobs.

The veteran Liberian politician alleged that most of those pressuring the Liberian leader are the ones who damaged the country dating back as far as former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf’s Administration. Chief Allen who is also a member of the CDC Advisory Council added that those Liberians are very desperate pressuring President Boakai for positions in the new UP Administration.

He stressed that most of his countrymen tend to allegedly squander the government’s resources after which they will disappear from the country and use the money for their families. Chief Allen added that the Liberian Constitution mandates the President to nominate members of his Cabinet freely without interference from the public.

Chairman Allen urged Liberians to give President Boakai a breathing space to make his own decision on who to appoint.

In recent times, there has been consistent pressure on President Boakai from mainly partisans and supporters of the Unity Party and other alliance members demanding that they be appointed to cabinet positions in the government.

Recently, some members and supporters including the UP Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh staged a protest at the residence of President Boakai in rehab demanding government positions. Some of the protesters said they suffered for so long for the election of President Boakai and as such, they should be given positions in the government.

The situation is said to be impeding the President’s agenda and the appointments of qualified and competent Liberians to positions to help move the country forward.