MONROVIA CITY HALL COMMENDS CONTRIBUTORS

The Monrovia City Corporation organized a spectacular Independence Day Children’s Party, bringing smiles to the faces of children, particularly those from the slum areas of WestPoint, Clara Town, and New Kru Town.

The Monrovia City Corporation, through its Mayor, John-Charuk Siafa, would like to thank Mr. Tomah Seh Floyd for attending the Children’s Party, as well as Madam Isatu Noubibou for her invaluable assistance to our team .

The MCC thoughtfully appreciates the following Sponsors for their generous support:

Orange Money Liberia Jungle Water City Builders ENAG Consultants Royal Grand Hotel

6.Aqualife

7.Premier Bet

8.National Toiletries

9.One Life Water

Sharks Monrovia Club Breweries NATEE Food Services ⁠D’ Calabash

The Monrovia City Corporation appreciates you and look forward to future support and partnership.