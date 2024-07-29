MONROVIA CITY HALL COMMENDS CONTRIBUTORS

By New Republic Liberia

The Monrovia City Corporation organized a spectacular Independence Day Children’s Party, bringing smiles to the faces  of children, particularly those from the slum areas of WestPoint, Clara Town, and New Kru Town.

The Monrovia City Corporation, through its Mayor, John-Charuk Siafa, would like to thank Mr. Tomah Seh Floyd for attending the Children’s Party, as well as Madam Isatu Noubibou for her invaluable assistance  to our team .

The MCC thoughtfully appreciates the following Sponsors for their generous support:

  1. Orange Money Liberia
  2. Jungle Water
  3. City Builders
  4. ENAG Consultants
  5. Royal Grand Hotel

6.Aqualife

7.Premier Bet

8.National Toiletries

9.One Life Water

  1. Sharks
  2. Monrovia Club Breweries
  3. NATEE Food Services
  4. ⁠D’ Calabash

The Monrovia City Corporation appreciates you and look forward to future support and partnership.

New Republic Liberia 6866 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.