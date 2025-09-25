Monrovia City Gov’t To Boost Existing Partnership With Lions Club International

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation, John-Charuk Siafa, has expressed willingness to enhance the existing partnership with the Lions Club International to undertake humanitarian initiatives, targeting underprivileged communities, residents and key projects.

Lions Clubs International, is an international service organization, currently headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. As of January 2020, it had over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members (including the youth wing Leo) in more than 200 geographic areas around the world.

The club commits its time and resources to help address some of the greatest challenges facing humanity.

On Thursday September 25,2025, Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, echoed the need for a more concrete partnership between the city of Monrovia and Lions Club International that would impact the lives of residents by addressing some of the urgent development challenges.

The Mayor made the call while receiving the Governor of District 403 A2 of the Lions Club International, Mr. Michel Boua, who paid a courtesy visit to the Mayor at the Monrovia City Corporation.

The Lord Mayor of the City Corporation and Governor Boua discussed shared interests and collaborative opportunities, while also assuring the readiness of the Monrovia City Corporation to boost the existing partnership.

“The coming of the Governor to Liberia means a lot for our city because he will be able to have a first-hand understanding about how the Lions can make more impact in the day-to-day affairs of our city,” he stressed.

Mayor Siafa noted that the activities of Lions Club International are aligned with the Strategic Plan of the city government, as such, it would be extremely relevant to forge partnership in key areas including: Community health initiatives, environmental programs, environmental preparedness as well as access to resources.

For his part, the Governor of District 403 A2 of the Lions Club International, Mr. Michel Boua, said his organization is on a mission to improve the wellbeing of the community, therefore, strengthening ties with the city of Monrovia is a welcoming endeavours.

Governor Boua disclosed that he is currently on an assessment visit to Monrovia, further assuring that Lions Club International will certainly partner with the MCC to undertake impactful projects.

Governor Boua was accompanied to the City Hall by madam D. Sheba Brown, Charge d mission and madam Caroline Caranda, Region Chair Person of Lions Club International.