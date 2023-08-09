Momo Cyrus Empowers Local Business People

Lofa County Senatorial candidate, Momo Cyrus has officially launched his campaign in Voinjama City, Lofa County.

The people-centered campaign directly geared towards empowering the ordinary people was officially launched with an amount of L$3 million.

The money according to the Senatorial hopeful will benefit local business people across the county.

The political gathering saw scores of supporters of Momo Cyrus dressed all in their white and blue attire matching throughout the principal streets of Voinjama City chanting Slogans and battle cry stating, “Our Redeemer has come.”

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Lofa County Senatorial hopeful stressed that he has come to close the leadership gap that has send the county backward for several years.

Amongst other things, Mr. Cyrus assured the citizens that if elected, in his first nine months in office, the road from Salayea to Zorzor Districts will be paved.

In a move to help improve the economic situation within the county, Momo Cyrus assured his people through his influence that he will establish a commercial bank in the county.

“Good leadership, team work, unity and reconciliation as well as infrastructure development, good healthcare facilities and quality education will also be prioritized if elected,” he further assured.

It can be recalled that Mr. Cyrus contested the most recent by-election but failed to win the election due to several factors.

However, the people of Lofa now see him as the best choice and good leader who will work in their interest.

Cyrus has already made a mark across Lofa County evidence of his contributions in key sectors in the county.

They named some of his interventions in the county over the years as healthcare through the donation of essential drugs and barrels of fuel to the Teleweyon Hospital and other local clinics, loans to the women and young people, road rehabilitation works, scholarships to deserving students as well as youth empowerment including the promotion of sporting activities across the county, among others.