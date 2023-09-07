MOH, WHO Commence Five-Day Joint External Evaluation

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization have begun a five-day Liberia’s 2nd Joint External Evaluation for International Health Regulations Core Capacities dialogue forum in Monrovia.

The interactive forum is to cement a peer-to-peer review and meet with distinguishable professionals who will analyze Liberia’s preparedness and comeback capabilities across 19 technical areas.

Giving the overview of the training, Dr. Shikanga O-Tipo reminded Liberians of the midterm examination in 2019, with an overall readiness of 49%, which according to him, informed the formulation of Liberia’s next national action plan for health security.

Dr. O-Tipo added that the process involves the collaborative efforts of key government bodies including the Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Forestry Development Authority, among others ministries and agencies.

At the same time, Deputy Health Minister of Administration, Norwu Howard said the evaluation will see Liberia’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the health of its citizens and the world at large.

Deputy Minister Howard who represented Liberia’s Minister of Health maintained that this assessment presents an incalculable chance to reflect on Liberia’s refinement and chart a course toward even greater preparedness.

Also speaking at the interactive dialogue forum, WHO Country Representative, Dr. Clement Peter told the gathering that evaluation is essential in reckoning the nation’s abilities in preventing, glimpsing, and answering to public health threats and situations by the guidelines set out in the international health regulations.

The WHO Country Representative described the event as a juncture of echo where Liberia came from and where it heading as a country, stressing the importance of doing more in the country’s health sector.

Dr. Clement Peter furthered that Liberia has made tremendous progress and it is important to note that we can’t celebrate the success alone. We also have to look at the challenges as well.

The Joint External Evaluation is geared towards comprehensively assessing Liberia’s core health capacities and marks a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to global health security.

Meanwhile, the five-day dialogue forum runs from September 4-8, 2023, and is being held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.