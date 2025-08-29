MOH Updates Fight Against Drug, Substance Abuse

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

The Ministry of Health, serving as chair of the government’s Multi-Sectoral Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse, has outlined new measures being taken to combat what President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has declared a National Health Emergency.

Speaking in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Policy, Planning and Monitoring & Evaluation, Malaya Tomakio, currently acting as Minister of Health in the absence of Dr. Luise M. Kpoto, told reporters that the government is moving swiftly to put in place strategies that address the growing epidemic of drug and substance abuse in Liberia.

Minister Tomakio said the President’s decision to establish the committee reflects the urgency of the crisis, noting that several key ministries and agencies are now working together, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and the Liberia National Police.

According to him, the committee recently concluded a two-day working session to finalize the National Anti-Drug Action Plan, which is expected to be validated and made public soon. The plan focuses on reducing both the supply and demand of drugs, while also expanding rehabilitation efforts across the country.

“We have been collaborating with private partners and rehabilitation centers,” Tomakio said, adding that the government is working to ensure disadvantaged youth struggling with addiction are not left behind.

He revealed that the Ministry of Health has already established a temporary holding center in Johnsonville, where more than 150 people (including 105 men and 50 women) are currently undergoing detoxification, counseling, and basic medical treatment.

However, he emphasized that rehabilitation cannot happen overnight. “Rehabilitation is a process. It requires willingness, counseling, and patience. We cannot force anyone into treatment,” he said.

Plans are also underway for a permanent rehabilitation facility, while the Ministry is continuing its partnership with Lady of Light Rehabilitation Services, which has already assisted over 600 disadvantaged youth. Outpatient treatment is available for mild cases, while severe cases are handled at a dedicated center along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway.

The Acting Minister stressed that treatment remains free of charge, and involves a team of doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and even recovered drug users who now serve as counselors to inspire others.

Community participation, he added, is a central part of the fight. A 15-member Anti-Drug Action Team has been created in every community, comprising local government representatives, civil society actors, law enforcement, and community leaders.

“This is everybody’s business,” Tomakio said. “We all have a role to play in saving the future of our youth.”

The Ministry of Health has promised to provide regular updates to the public as the committee intensifies efforts against the drug epidemic.