MOH Scaled-Up Belefanai Health Center Into A Comprehensive Center In Bong

By Patrick Stephen Tokpah

Zota District#4, Bong County-The Ministry of Health in collaboration with its partners and with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has scaled up the Belefanai Health Center into a comprehensive Center in Zota District#4, Bong County.

Speaking at the scaling-up ceremony on June 9, 2023, Bong County Health Team Officer, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh described the scaling-up as a dream come through in the County.

She further lauded the Ministry of Health and its partners for scaling up the health center, adding that the center will help reduce the patient load on CB Dumber and Phebe Hospital in Bong County.

The Bong County Health Team Officer is at the same time appealing to the national government for more budgetary allotment to the center for the overall improvement of the healthcare delivery system.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Health Services and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Dr. Francis Nah Kateh said the scaling-up refers to the “deliberate efforts to increase the impact of successfully tested health innovations to benefit more people at the center in the County.

Dr. Kateh further assured the Citizens of Bong that the Ministry will do everything possible to keep the health center functional.

Additionally, Dr. Kareh cautioned the citizens to continue to take good care of the facility, noting that it’s theirs and they are the ones to give protection and care to it.

World Health Organization Country Representative to Liberia, Dr. Peter Clement expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Health for the level of work done in the health sector.

The World Health Organization Country Representative to Liberia further vowed to lobby with other international partners for the necessary equipment to be provided at the Belefanai Comprehensive Health Center.

Meanwhile, Zota District Commissioner, Arthur Kpoleh praised the government of President George M. Weah through the Ministry of Health for the initiative in the district.

He said the citizens of Zota are forever grateful to the CDC led-government for the development of the Zota District.

Commissioner Kpoleh said the scaling up of the Belefanai Health Center into a comprehensive center will help reduce the long-suffering citizens have been going through in seeking treatment in the District and sometimes out of the area.

The scaling-up ceremony of the Belefanai Health Center was attended by health authorities, local leaders, and citizens among others.