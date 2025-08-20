MOH Receives Motorbikes, Vehicles From Plan International

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received a fleet of motorbikes and vehicles from Plan International to boost the country’s healthcare system resilience under the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM).

The official handover took place yesterday August 19, 2025, at the Ministry of Health in Congo Town, as part of the Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) Project.

Mr. Tauqueer Ahmad, Chief of Party for GC7 & C19RM at the Global Fund (GFATM), presented the items on behalf of Plan International.

In his remarks, Mr. Ahmad highlighted the strategic importance of the Global Fund-supported initiative in tackling current health challenges while preparing the country for potential future pandemics.

“The RSSH project is designed not only to combat HIV, TB, and malaria but also to strengthen public health capacity sustainably,” he stated. “This donation is part of our shared commitment to help Liberia build systems that can withstand shocks and protect communities against emerging health threats.”

Receiving the donation, Dr. Catherine T. Cooper, Chief Medical Officer of the Republic of Liberia, commended Plan International for its consistent partnership and commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare sector.