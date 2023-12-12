MOE To Turnover 26 Uncompleted Schools

By Mark B. Dumbar

Education Minister D. Ansu Sonii has promised to turnover some 26 uncompleted schools building as part of his turnover notes.

To strengthen good governance for the next six year, Minister D. Ansu Sonii said he will turn over the 26 government schoolbuildings that are under construction during his administration to his Successor.

Speaking over the weekend on a local radio station, the Education Minister disclosed that he and his deputies are ready to give a turnover note to whoever going to succeed him as Education Minister. According to him, the team at the Ministry of Education is ready to present documents to whoever going tohead the ministry.

He pointed out that the documents will enable the incoming administration run with these developments that are not completed. Sonii assured his would-be successor that everything will be smooth and easy as soon as they begin work at the Education Ministry.

Minister Sonii pointed out that they are putting all their ideals together which will help those coming on board to work smoothly. However, he disclosed that there are so many things that are going to be rowing over into next year (2024).

He disclosed that there are twenty-six schools that are undergoing construction at various districts across the country which are to be turned over to his successor. According to him, the twenty-six government schools will be completed by next year (2024).

He assured his successor to be that some of the school buildingswill be completed by March or June next year. “I need to inform my successor about those schools location,” he pointed out. According to him, the procurement, furniture, and equipment for the schools will be provided shortly to ensure that the schools are equipped upon completion.

He said by September next year which is being set to open the newly constructed schools and make them assessable to the public will definitely be pursue by the incoming administration. He added that textbooks that should have gone to the southeastern counties are not gone. “We apologize to our students in the southeast,” he disclosed.

According to Minister Sonii, it has been because of the deplorable road conditions in the southeast. He said when they put those textbooks on truck to carry them in the Southeast; the trucks usually break down something that caused the delay.