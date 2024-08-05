Ministry of Education:School Administrators Defy MOE

By Perry B. Zordyu

Administrators of several high schools in Monrovia and its environs have trashed statements made by Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah of overcharging parents for graduation fees.

The school’s administrators, in separate interviews with this paper, said the will of the students should be prioritized and their needs be met regardless of financial circumstances.

They further argued that students demand attractive and a descend celebration after a lot of studying without a rest.

The school administrators noted that is it not in the interest of any institution to charge fees contrary to what the Ministry brought forth, but pupils themselves initiated the discussions and agreed for a colorful moment.

“Charging above what the Ministry says is not our fault. The children are the ones who demanded and proposed to our administrations that they want their graduation attires very unique and that they will pay for any necessary cost attached,” administrators added.

They stated: “In fact, every one of them agreed to pay that amount. Despite what the government or minister said in a press release; those students are the sole beneficiaries of whatever is given to them during the day of their graduation.”

Whilst some students embrace paying over one hundred United States Dollars instead of a hundred dollars per person as prescribed by the Ministry, others feel it is huge to provide.

Parents confided in this paper, saying the harsh economic burden the fees have on them could lead to their child/children not participating in graduation exercises.

Parents in a disgusting mood expressed frustration in school administrators, and called on the Ministry to swiftly intervene in the matter.

It can be recalled that in June the Ministry of Education issued a press release on the 2023/2024 closing of the academic year, and admonished school administrators to adhere to the closing activities and graduation criteria it prescribed.

He noted that no school should charge parents or students not more than one hundred United States Dollars and (Public) schools not more than 5000 as graduation fees.

Since the pronouncement, this paper has observed through documents that the education sector driven by Minister Jallah has downplayed their declaration on graduation fees making various schools independently charge students based on their merit and yet to take actions against violators of the Ministry’s protocol as planned.