Minister Tweh Urges Students

By Stephanie M. Duncan

MONROVIA–Liberia’s Justice Minister, Counselor Osward Tweh, has called on students who recently completed a three-month mentorship program at the Ministry of Justice to become ambassadors for the rule of law and agents of positive change in their communities.

Speaking on Friday at the closing ceremony of the second cycle of the Responsible Citizens’ Justice Program in Monrovia, Minister Tweh urged the students to use their knowledge and voices to help curb mob violence, discourage drug abuse among young people, and promote respect for the country’s legal system.

“You should never be afraid to serve as whistleblowers,” Minister Tweh cautioned, assuring the students that the Justice Ministry would provide protection for anyone who reports illegal activities to the security agencies.

He stressed that addressing the many ills confronting Liberia requires a collective effort, emphasizing that young people must prepare themselves to take on the “herculean task” of nation-building in the future.

The mentorship program, organized by the Ministry of Justice, aims to instill civic responsibility and leadership values in students, equipping them to serve as role models and advocates in their schools and communities.