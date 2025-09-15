Minister Kromah Highlights Digital Transformation Efforts at ‘Kapa Kulono’ Town Hall in Nimba

By: Jamesetta D Williams

Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Sekou Kromah, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring inclusive access to telecommunications and postal services across the country.

Speaking Saturday at the second edition of the “Kapa Kulono” Government Town Hall Initiative, held at the Administrative Hall in Sanniquellie, Minister Kromah described ongoing digital reforms as “building blocks for a connected and prosperous Liberia.”

The initiative, derived from the Kpelle phrase “Come, Let’s Talk It,” brings government leaders face-to-face with citizens to promote dialogue and inclusive governance under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s administration.

Minister Kromah outlined major achievements in the telecommunications sector, including the launch of Liberia’s first-ever Digital Village in partnership with Huawei.

The project, he said, provides rural communities with high-speed internet, digital training centers, and e-services, creating new opportunities in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

“In Nimba, young entrepreneurs will be able to access global markets from their doorsteps. This is the future we are building,” Kromah noted.

The Minister also highlighted the inauguration of a modern internet facility at Nimba University, describing it as part of a national initiative to provide reliable internet across public and private universities. With support from providers such as CSquared, KCOMM, and Telecel, the ministry has pledged to expand access to schools and colleges nationwide.

In addition, he announced the rollout of community WiFi hotspots in Nimba and Bong Counties, designed to provide low-cost connectivity in schools, health centers, and community spaces.

Kromah emphasized Liberia’s growing partnerships with international organizations to improve infrastructure. Among them is the ECOWAS-backed Amilcar Cabral Submarine Cable Project, a $14.29 million investment expected to increase broadband capacity and position Liberia as a digital hub in West Africa.

He disclosed that collaborations with the World Bank and Chinese partners are also paving the way for improved postal services and youth-focused digital skills programs, including initiatives under Girls in ICT Day.

According to Kromah, the ministry generated more than US$100,000 in revenue for the 2024 national budget surpassing projections and invested in renovations at its headquarters while maintaining transparent procurement standards.

On postal delivery, the Minister reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to its motto: “Rain or Shine, Mail Must Go!” He pointed to efforts to modernize delivery systems, expand rural coverage, and integrate digital tracking tools to improve efficiency.

“These improvements mean faster communication, reliable remittances, and stronger ties to the diaspora, especially for communities like Nimba that rely on these services,” Kromah said.

Minister Kromah urged citizens of Nimba to actively share their challenges and recommendations for improving connectivity.

“As we ‘Kapa Kulono’ today, I invite your input tell us your challenges with connectivity, your ideas for digital innovation, and how we can tailor our services to Nimba’s unique needs,” he stressed.

The Minister concluded that under President Boakai’s leadership, Liberia’s telecommunications and postal sector will remain a catalyst for unity, growth, and inclusion.