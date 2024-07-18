MININIG: ArcelorMittal Liberia Outgoing CEO Highlights Company’s Commitment to Education and Sports Development

By: Wremongar Joe

Monrovia, Liberia – The outgoing Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), Jozephus Coenen, has underlined the company’s significant contributions to education and sports development over the years.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to the winners of the recent county meet’s last edition, Coenen said these two areas are close to his heart and he was happy that AML has been helping to support Liberia in these regards.

“Education is a pillar that brings strength and development to a country,” Coenen remarked, underscoring the importance of investing in educational initiatives. He also lauded sports, particularly soccer, as a powerful unifying force that fosters team spirit and enjoyment through competition.

Coenen noted that Liberia is a country passionate about sports and praised the National County Sports Meet as a perfect example of the type of initiative that ArcelorMittal Liberia supports through its donations.

Meanwhile, Oral Willie, Chairman of the Rivercess County Sports Steering Committee, expressed gratitude to ArcelorMittal Liberia for its contributions to the community. “AML has consistently honored its commitment to Liberia by giving back to the communities. The people of Rivercess County are happy for the cash prize donation from the ArcelorMittal Liberia family,” Willie said.

Under CEO Coenen’s watch, ArcelorMittal Liberia has provided substantial support in sponsorships to the National County Sports Meet and local district leagues in the host counties.

In 2021, ArcelorMittal Liberia demonstrated its commitment to the National County Sports Meet by contributing $275,000. Of this total, $250,000 served as the main sponsorship fee, while an additional $25,000 was specifically allocated to the three counties where the company operates: Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa. Nimba County received $10,000, and Grand Bassa and Bong Counties each received $7,500.

“We see it as an obligation for us to share the values we create with all stakeholders, not just with our shareholders but also with employees, citizens, and people in the counties,”, said the Outgoing CEO.

He explained that AML’s donations and interventions align with the strategies of the counties where it operates, as well as with President Boakai’s ARREST agenda.

Coenen expressed confidence that ArcelorMittal’s “donations’ support for various community development initiatives would continue under the leadership of the incoming CEO, Van Der Merwe.

On June 24, 2024, ArcelorMittal Liberia announced that Van Der Merwe would replace Jozephus Coenen as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Coenen will be remembered for his leadership role in ArcelorMittal Liberia’s $1.7 billion Phase 2 Expansion project, which includes rail and port expansions, as well as the construction of a major state-of-the-art iron ore concentrator.

Expected to serve as a key mining asset, the plant is poised to become the second-largest in Africa and will process approximately 25 million tons of raw ore annually to produce 15 million tons of concentrated product which would then represent a substantial advancement in Liberia’s mining capabilities and position the country as a crucial player in the global steel industry.