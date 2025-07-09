Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Several Liberians have spoken strongly against the signing of a 25-year deal with a United States-based company Ivanhoe Atlantic, questioning whether the Legislature was deliberately sidelined.

Recently, the Government of Liberia and Ivanhoe Liberia Ltd. officially signed the Concession and Access Agreement (CAA)

But this has been strongly rejected by Grand Bassa County lawmaker, Matthew Joe. The sea port of Buchanan will be used for shipment of ore and it is Representative Joe’s County.

Representative Joe posted on his Facebook page after the signing of the deal that it was not in the interest of the country.

Matthew Joe wondered whether the agreement signed between the government and the United States-based company-Ivanhoe Atlantic meets legislative approval.

Rep. Joe of Grand Bassa District County #3, raised concern about the concession deal, saying it appears that the Legislature was deliberately sidelined.

“So, they bypassed the Legislature? suggesting that the massive deal may have been executed without the constitutionally required legislative oversight.”

In a follow up comment, Joe didn’t hold back, writing, “Well, now we know the reason President Boakai is invited to the USA,” implying political motivations behind the timing and secrecy of the agreement.

“If this deal means well for Liberia, then why was it signed secretly on a Sunday and even bypassed the Legislature? Anyway, the rule of law is working,” he added.

Additionally, Representative Joe and other critics said that no deal of such magnitude should be executed behind closed doors especially without the consent of the nation’s elected legislative body.

As public scrutiny grows, calls are mounting for greater transparency and a full review of the agreement’s legality and terms.

One industry source familiar with the deal and the company said, HPX which now has turned into Ivanhoe officials in the past informed the government that they would construct their own rail. But now, they want to use the existing rail up to 2029 before they may consider the construction.

The person continued: “What happens in 2029 and they do not construct the rail? This is not good at all. In as much as we love development, we will like for the right thing to be done from the beginning.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.