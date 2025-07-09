Mining: Western Cluster To Fully Sponsor Free Technical School In Tubmanburg

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

TUBMANBURG-In a bold and inspiring step toward youth empowerment and regional development, Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) is set to sign a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bomi Community College for the establishment of a fully sponsored technical and vocational school in Tubmanburg.

The announcement, made by WCL’s Health and Safety Officer, Mr. Henry Siboza, during the Western Cluster Hour on Pumah FM, is already being hailed as one of the most impactful education initiatives ever seen in the county. The upcoming MOU is not just a formal agreement, it is the launchpad for an opportunity that will transform the lives of many young people in Bomi and beyond.

According to Mr. Siboza, the planned technical school is a direct fulfillment of WCL’s Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), and reflects the company’s deep-rooted commitment to community development, education, and the future of Liberia’s workforce. “This school is not just a promise , it’s a fully funded opportunity for young men and women to gain skills that are needed in today’s job market,” Siboza declared. “Western Cluster will cover all the costs. From tuition to materials, it’s completely free.”

Construction is expected to begin soon, as a contractor has already been hired to begin groundwork. The school will run an 18-month training program, and will enroll 75 students per academic cycle, offering courses in high-demand technical fields such as welding, plumbing, electricity, heavy equipment operation, and other trades critical to Liberia’s industrial growth.

But the announcement did more than just make headlines, it ignited hope.

During the live program, dozens of callers flooded the Pumah FM phone lines, expressing excitement and gratitude for what they described as a “life-changing opportunity.” Many praised Western Cluster for not only keeping its promise but also planting the seeds for long-term employment and skills development in the county. “This is the kind of investment our county has been waiting for,” one caller said. “This will change the lives of our children and build the capacity of our workforce.”

Mr. Siboza also noted that graduates of the technical school will have a pathway to work directly with Western Cluster, giving them not only skills but also real jobs, a dream come true for many families in Tubmanburg and surrounding areas.

This initiative adds to Western Cluster’s growing list of community, driven projects aimed at uplifting citizens and driving sustainable development. From infrastructure to health and now education, the company continues to deliver on its promise to be more than just a mining company, but a true partner in progress.

With the signing of the MOU just around the corner, anticipation is building throughout the county. The upcoming technical school is not just a building, it’s a gateway to opportunity, employment, and empowerment for the youth of Bomi County.

As the vision unfolds, Western Cluster Liberia Limited is proving once again that real development is about investing in people, and the future is looking brighter than ever for the young minds of Tubmanburg

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.