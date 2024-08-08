MINING: Western Cluster Refutes Media Reports

Liberia-A leading mining institution in the country, Western Cluster Ltd has refuted social media reports that it is transporting Iron ore by Trucks, contrary to the Government of Liberia’s instructions.

The Management of the Company noted that it attaches significant regards to the Liberian Laws and will always act in adherence to it.

Since the Government of Liberia suspended its Road Usher Permit, the Company has remained committed to upholding the laws of the Country.

Recently, there have been social media reports that the Company was violating the regulations of the Government of Liberia.

The Management of Western Cluster encourages the authors of such misleading and unfounded news and information to cultivate the culture of in-depth investigation and double check the facts before publications.

The Company believes that the tenets of good journalism should always be implored when it comes to furnishing the public with news and information. Ethical reporting, accuracy, and credibility must be at the height of good journalism.

Western Cluster Ltd owns and operates iron ore assets in Tubmanburg , Bomi County. The Company explores and mines ores deposits in West Africa.

It is a private company that offers services like mining, extraction, in the Country.