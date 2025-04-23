Mining: WCL Identifies With Chiefs Of Bomi

Bomi County-Western Cluster Liberia, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility has identified with chiefs of Bomi County by donating rice and oil to them.

The gesture was done recently in Bomi County where traditional chiefs gathered and received their package from the Mining Institution.

The donation was made by the institution’s Community Relations Officer, Mr. Victor B. Johnson.

Mr. Johnson in his remarks said they saw the need to provide the chief with 40 bags of 25kg rice and 40 gallons of argo oil.

The items were received by Moinamah Jah, one of the titled men of the county who heads the Chiefs.

In remarks, the head of the Chiefs who represented other chiefs from the five administrative Districts of Bomi County, expressed thanks and appreciation for the gesture.

Chief Jah called on the management of WCL to double their efforts and do more, especially as it relates to the creation of jobs for the citizens of the County.

The chiefs furthered that Bomi mine is what their grand fathers left with them as a blessing and so it cannot be a curse for them.

The Chiefs expressed optimism that the company may do more for the people of the county once they put in place the necessary infrastructures for the mining activities.