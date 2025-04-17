Mining: WCL Helps Farmers In Bomi

Bomi County: Aiming for the long-term prosperity of the rice cultivators in Bomi County, Western Cluster Limited has taken further its initiative on cultivating Indian variety of rice. As part of the latest in a series of activities, Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) on Saturday distributed Indian seed rice to 18(eighteen) local farmers in Bomi County. The initiative is likely to benefit the farmers by enhancing the produce, as also cut on production cost by taking on the seed support.

The seed distribution was carried out at WCL Bomi office where local county officials , community leaders including rice farmers, chiefs, elders were also present. The event was also attended by Mr Adriaan Strydom, CEO, WCL along with other executives from the Company.

Speaking on the occasion, Varney Mckeva, the County Project Supervisor in the office of the Superintendent, expressed gratitude on behalf of the County & said,” “We thank the Western Cluster family for this support. We promise that the seed rice will be used wisely, and with WCL’s continued support, Bomi will produce more rice in the coming years. Many farmers will now have the confidence to boost their production.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Adriaan Strydom, CEO, WCL said that “We at WCL are committed to the long term and holistic progress of the communities in Bomi County. Focused on ‘giving back’ meaningfully, we are proud to be associated with the farmers & are supporting local farmers, is a key priority for our social initiatives. WCL will continue to invest in agriculture as part of our relationship with the people of this county & will also be providing technical support to help farmers grow more rice.”

Highlighting the Company’s initiatives for the communities, Mr Hendry Siboza, Head HSE, WCL said “ WCL is focussing on bringing on tangible & enduring transformation for the community members. The rice cultivation initiative will usher in a period of prosperity & food security for Bomi County. WCL looks forward to the long-term association with the rice growers.”

The farmers themselves welcomed the gesture, describing it as a timely intervention.

“We are grateful to Western Cluster for this distribution,” said , Sando Achie, a farmer.

“With this initial support, we will be able to multiply seed rice in the next few years and encourage more of our colleagues to get involved in agriculture,” Jumah Goll said.

The rice cultivation initiative was taken up by WCL late last year, and has since then been characterised by activities including planating. The seeds from last year’;s activites is what WCL distributed. The seed distribution initiative has long term implications, as WCL deepens its community engagement in Bomi, as the company commits itself to the promoting food security and rural livelihoods.