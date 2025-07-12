Mining: THREE  CSO GROUPS CONDEMN  US$1.8m  DEAL 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

THREE CSO GROUPS CONDEMN US$1.8m DEAL

MONROVIA-Four Civil Society organization groups have condemned the US$1.8b concession deal which was sealed on Sunday, a non-working time devoid of the legislature and also, the government’s failure to inform its citizens. Rather, it was the United States Government that made it known to Liberians. The government signed the concession with Ivanhoe Liberia Ltd , the company formerly known as High Power Exploration(HPX).

A statement issued by three civil society groups organizations, Coalition for Transparent Development (CTD)

Center for Public Accountability (CPA), Liberia Civil Rights Network (LCRN) and Partnership for Equitable Resource Governance (PERG) is also seeking answer from the government on this deal.

“More than 48 hours after the reported signing of a $1.8 billion Concession and Access Agreement between the Government of Liberia and Ivanhoe Liberia Ltd. (formerly HPX), the Liberian public remains in the dark. In a troubling development, it was not the Government of Liberia, but rather the United States Embassy that first informed the Liberian people of this historic deal via a press release.,” it said.

The groups added; “As a coalition of concerned civil society actors committed to transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know, we find it deeply disturbing that such a monumental agreement—purportedly the largest in Liberia’s recent history—was signed in the dead of night, on a Sunday, July 6th, without any prior consultation or immediate official statement from the Government. To date, there has been no public briefing, no press conference, no publication of the full agreement, and no effort to explain what is truly included in this $1.8 billion valuation.

We ask, with due respect:

What exactly constitutes the $1.8 billion figure? Is it a future projection? A combination of capital expenditure, assumed mineral value, or infrastructure development? The Ivanhoe press release mentions $10 million and $15 million in staged payments—but where is the rest?

Is it a future projection? A combination of capital expenditure, assumed mineral value, or infrastructure development? The Ivanhoe press release mentions $10 million and $15 million in staged payments—but where is the rest? Why was the agreement signed on a Sunday night, just before President Boakai’s trip to the United States? Is there any connection between this signing and the planned meetings in Washington? Was this deal part of a broader geopolitical negotiation?

Is there any connection between this signing and the planned meetings in Washington? Was this deal part of a broader geopolitical negotiation? Why is the United States Embassy the only institution that has released a public statement on the agreement? Why has the Government of Liberia remained conspicuously silent?

Why has the Government of Liberia remained conspicuously silent? Is the granting of 30 mtpa rail capacity to move Guinean iron ore consistent with the 2019 request from Guinea? The October 2019 letter from Guinea indicated a 5 mtpa capacity to be moved through Liberia?

The October 2019 letter from Guinea indicated a 5 mtpa capacity to be moved through Liberia? Has any rail capacity study being conducted to determine the total potential capacity on the single track rail? Granting of massive capacity without knowing whether such capacity exist might be recipe for confusion.

Granting of massive capacity without knowing whether such capacity exist might be recipe for confusion. With the Granting of such capacity leave room for other third parties and small Liberian ore miners? If all the reaming capacity on the rail is given to a company looking to transport Guinea iron ore then small Liberia deposits will have no chance of becoming operational.

If all the reaming capacity on the rail is given to a company looking to transport Guinea iron ore then small Liberia deposits will have no chance of becoming operational. Did the President of Liberia personally sign the agreement in the middle of the night or early Monday morning? If so, under what circumstances?

If so, under what circumstances? What is the Government expecting in return from the US or Ivanhoe through this agreement?

When will the full agreement be made available for public scrutiny?”

The groups added, that the pattern of secrecy raises serious red flags. A deal of this magnitude—one that could alter Liberia’s mineral economy, infrastructure framework, and strategic positioning for decades—cannot be hidden behind closed doors. The people of Liberia are the ultimate shareholders of the nation’s natural resources. They deserve to know what has been negotiated in their name.

“We also note with alarm that the agreement proposes a twenty-five-year framework with major implications for rail and port infrastructure, community development funding, job creation, and Liberia’s long-term concession landscape. Yet, no public consultations were held, and no independent economic or environmental impact assessments have been shared with the public.

In the interest of democracy and good governance, we call on:

President Joseph N. Boakai to immediately disclose the full text of the Ivanhoe agreement. The National Investment Commission and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to hold a public press conference to explain the rationale, terms, and anticipated outcomes of this deal. The Liberian Legislature to ensure full legislative scrutiny before any ratification is considered. The international community to encourage transparency in all investments and concession agreements made in partnership with Liberia.

Liberia cannot afford to return to a past where backroom deals and midnight signatures robbed the country of its future. Transparency is not a privilege—it is a right. The people deserve better.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.