Mining: Laar Clan PMC, BMMC Dedicate Five Hand Pumps

TNR News-The Project Management Committee (PMC) of Laar Clan, Gola Konneh District along with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) have dedicated five (5) hand pumps in four communities in the area.
Speaking at the dedication program over the weekend in Bomi Wood, Charles Cooper, Laar Clan PMC Chairman disclosed that the hand pump projects were implemented through the Clan Development Fund provided by BMMC.
Charles D. Cooper stated that the hand pumps were constructed in the following communities; Bomi Wood, Sarmah, Germany Camp and Weadiah respectively.
Meanwhile, citizens mainly women and children who spoke at the program said that they were very excited that for the first time they have seen hand pumps constructed with funding from BMMC in their communities.
The citizens used the occasion to thank the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for providing the necessary funding that enabled the Laar PMC to construct the hand pumps. They said the construction of the hand pumps will greatly impact the communities by helping to address the issue of safe drinking water.
Speaking on behalf of Senior Management at the dedicatory ceremony, the Community Relations Advisor Aminata Kamara said that she was very happy for the numerous projects that have been undertaken by BMMC in the various communities in Cape Mount County.
Mrs. Kamara said that BMMC and the citizens are all partners in development.
