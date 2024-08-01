Mining: House Chairman on Mines and Energy Seeks Amendment to Minerals And Mining Laws Of Liberia

Liberia-The House of Representatives Chairman on Mines, Energy, Natural Resources and Environment, Representative Eugene JM Kollie, is requesting legislative approval for the amendment of key sections of the 2000 Minerals and Mining Laws of Liberia.

According to a statement issued by the House Press Bureau, Representative Kollie wants amendment of sections 4.2, 6.6, 8.2, and 17.1 respectively.

According to him, it has been more than 24 years since the last revision was adopted and approved.

He said the prolonged duration makes sections 4.2, 6.6, 8.2 and 17.1 including other relevant sections of this law to not be in conformity with standardized international best practices of the governance of the minerals and mining sectors of Liberia.

The Lawmaker said as per the current laws, foreign nationals are opened to acquire Class B Mining License in Liberia, this is hindering ordinary Liberians from fairly competing in semi-industrial mining activities.

The House of Representatives Chairman on Lands, Mines, Natural Resources and Environment who is also Bounty County District 5 Representative said it puts Liberians at the disadvantage of foreigners who are reportedly milking the country’s minerals.

He said many countries within the sub-region have revised the reported practice and their citizens are benefiting from such revision.

Representative Eugene JM Kollie said the proper governance of mineral resources has the propensity to strengthen economic growth and promote holistic development.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is poised to take an immediate action surrounding the plea of one of its members upon resumption of its 3rd Quarter.