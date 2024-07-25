Mining: Bomi Citizens Urged To Focus On WCL Positives

Bomi County-Some Concerned citizens of Bomi County have urged their compatriots to recognize not only the negatives of Western Cluster Liberia (WCL) but also consider the positive contributions the Company has made and continues to make to the county.

Youth activists Sando Kawah and Morris Sayou highlighted several projects implemented by the company since its operations began in 2011.

“Our people have been so focused on the negatives of Western Cluster, have they forgotten the many initiatives by the company has undertaken so soon,” the concerned citizens said.

While acknowledging some lapses on the part of Western Cluster, Morris and Sando believe these issues can be addressed, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the company’s positive impacts.

The two citizens made it clear that many Bomi residents have benefited from employment opportunities provided by Western Cluster, which has enabled them to support their families.

“Let us be real, look at the Gwe Town and Klay bridges, the multipurpose buildings in Tubmanburg, the chiefs’ compound, the Coleman Hill to Sackie Town road. Western Cluster funded all of these projects and many others,” they said.

They called on their fellow citizens to appreciate the opportunities and improvements brought to the county by Western Cluster.