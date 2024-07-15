MINING: Bea Mountain and Bangaram Community host peace Program

….say it is essential for lasting peace

By New Republic Liberia

BANGORMA–Citizens of Bangorma Community, Grand Cape Mount County, over  the weekend, had a  Peace and Reconciliation Program  which brought together other communities within the Matambo Corridor.

The communities include Korma, Massakpa, Goigoma, Jene Wonde and Jendema.

The  said  reconciliation ceremony was necessary to heal the wounds of  the recent protest in those communities.

Bangorma and other communities, where the company had planned to start a new project, were closed  due to the protest.  After the protest early this year, many of the citizens appealed to the company and the government to see the need to reopen the projects.

Speaking at the program, the Clan Chief of Mendemassa Clan,  Chief Lahai Massaquoi commended  Bea Mountain Mining Company(BMMC),  for hosting such  festival. Senior Citizens of Bangorma Community in persons of Imam Abdullai Massaley, Saidu Swaray, among others graced the event.

Knowing the importance of  the program, the event was attended  byRepresentatives Gbessay Sonii, Mohammed Dosii spoke. Representative. Hon.  Dosii said  these are the types  of programs that they need in the communities.  According to him, when these exist, coupled with fulfillment  of the company concession activities there will be no noise.

Also speaking at the event the Deputy Operations Manager, Mr.  Emre Kuyu said they were excited for such program to take place in the communities. He said, they, as a company were always ready to be part of any activities that will bring peace and joy to the  affected communities.

Mr.  Alpaslan Ozbilge, Government and Community Relations manager as well  Aminata Ayesha Kamara and Isaac Z.K Sasraku representatives from  the Community Relations Department along with some engineers of BMMC were  present.

Mr. Ozbilge said their intention is to  live peacefully with the affected communities.

New Republic Liberia 6855 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.