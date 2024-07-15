MINING: Bea Mountain and Bangaram Community host peace Program

BANGORMA–Citizens of Bangorma Community, Grand Cape Mount County, over the weekend, had a Peace and Reconciliation Program which brought together other communities within the Matambo Corridor.

The communities include Korma, Massakpa, Goigoma, Jene Wonde and Jendema.

The said reconciliation ceremony was necessary to heal the wounds of the recent protest in those communities.

Bangorma and other communities, where the company had planned to start a new project, were closed due to the protest. After the protest early this year, many of the citizens appealed to the company and the government to see the need to reopen the projects.

Speaking at the program, the Clan Chief of Mendemassa Clan, Chief Lahai Massaquoi commended Bea Mountain Mining Company(BMMC), for hosting such festival. Senior Citizens of Bangorma Community in persons of Imam Abdullai Massaley, Saidu Swaray, among others graced the event.

Knowing the importance of the program, the event was attended byRepresentatives Gbessay Sonii, Mohammed Dosii spoke. Representative. Hon. Dosii said these are the types of programs that they need in the communities. According to him, when these exist, coupled with fulfillment of the company concession activities there will be no noise.

Also speaking at the event the Deputy Operations Manager, Mr. Emre Kuyu said they were excited for such program to take place in the communities. He said, they, as a company were always ready to be part of any activities that will bring peace and joy to the affected communities.

Mr. Alpaslan Ozbilge, Government and Community Relations manager as well Aminata Ayesha Kamara and Isaac Z.K Sasraku representatives from the Community Relations Department along with some engineers of BMMC were present.

Mr. Ozbilge said their intention is to live peacefully with the affected communities.