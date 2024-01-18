MICAT Tops List Of Non-Compliant Officials

Monrovia-Jan-18-TNR: The Liberia Anti-corruption Commission (LACC) has pointed out outgoing government officials who have vehemently refused to declare their exit assets as mandated by the Commission.

According to the new LACC list of non-compliant outgoing officials, several officials of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism failed to declare their exit assets by the LACC mandate.

The listing which was recently released by LACC revealed that several top brass of the Liberia National Police (LNP), the National Security Agency (NSA), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), and other top brass of the national state security apparatus have failed to comply with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission’s deadline for exit asset declaration as mandated by the commission.

LACC noted that many outgoing officials from other government ministries and agencies are also non-compliant by failing to file their exit assets declaration to the anti-graft agency. The listing of appointed outgoing officials as mandated under Section 10.1 of Liberia’s 2014 Code of Conduct to declare their assets and personal interests before leaving office.

At the National Disaster Management Agency two officials have failed to declare their assets. Those listed by the LACC include Ahmed Sheriff, the Deputy Executive Director for administration, and Augustine F. Famba, the Deputy Executive Director for operations.

At the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), only one of the top officials, Abigail Wesseh, Deputy Commissioner General for Operations is non-compliant, while at the Center for Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA), Mr. Emmanuel Lomax, Director General, Kollie Kamara, Deputy Director General for Administration have also refused to declare their exit assets, while at the National Identification Registry, Zeze R. Reed, Deputy Executive Director for Technical Services has also refused to declare his exit assets.

At the Liberia National Police, the three top heads of the LNP are non-compliant; the head of the police, Col. Patrick T. Sudue, Inspector General, Melvin Sactor, Deputy Inspector General for Operations, and Prince B. Mulbah, Deputy IG for Crime Services have all failed to declare their exit assets.

No update has reached this news outlet on whether the non-compliance status of the outgoing state security officials has changed.

Other non-compliant officials of the outgoing CDC government include NPA Managing Director, Dianna Nebo, Sam Doe, Jr.,and the Deputy Managing Director of the NPA. At the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism, several outgoing officials have refused to declare their exit assets to the LACC. Those listed by the LACC include Princess Kurbo Turkolon, Assistant Minister for Tourism, David Bashiel Kolleh, Assistant Minister for Technical Services, Frank Marget Cooper, Assistant Minister for Culture, Jurah A. Sanoe, Assistant Minister for Administration, Daniel Nuxe Thomas, Assistant Minister for Media Service, Kwame Weeks, Director General for LINA, and Grace O. Tarwo, assistant Minister for Media

At the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency the Managing Director, Mr. Archie N. Donmo has also failed to declare his exit assets, while at the General Services Agency (GSA), Mr. EdrissBility Deputy Director General for Operations has also failed to declare his exit assets

Meanwhile, the LACC has vowed to take punitive actions against outgoing CDC government officials who are non-compliant, citing several provisions in the law.

Section 5.2 (o)(vi) further provides for LACC to recommend to the Legislature for enactment into law sanction(s) for breach of the Asset Declaration Guidelines.

Upon approval by the Legislature, the LACC will collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procurement and Concession Commission, Liberia Business Registry, National Identity Registry, and other government service providers to impose sanctions on Non-Compliant Officials.

The sanctions include withholding of compensation, including salaries and other bonuses, refusal or denial of government services, such as business registration, tax clearance, passport renewal, and national ID card renewal, among other government-provided services, and no appointment to government positions, among others. See a list of non-compliant outgoing officials below.